‘General Hospital’: Fans Upset Liz’s Storyline Is All About Finn

Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) is one of General Hospital‘s beloved heroines. For 25 years, viewers have watched the struggles in her life. While Liz is popular, the writers don’t give enough love to the character. Her recent storyline proves that the show doesn’t care about her.

General Hospital stars Michael Easton and Rebecca Herbst I Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Liz Webber confronted her estranged parents on ‘General Hospital’

Liz is a member of General Hospital‘s legacy family, The Webbers. She’s the daughter of Jeff and Carolyn Webber (William Moses and Denise Crosby) and the granddaughter of Steve Hardy (John Beradino). In August 1997, Liz arrived in trow to stay with her grandmother Audrey Hardy (Rachel Ames), and her sister Sarah Webber (Jennifer Sky).

Liz creates a life for herself in Port Charles, and her family grows with the birth of her three sons. However, the question about Jeff and Carolyn’s absence has always been a big mystery. Liz made it clear she didn’t want anything to do with her parents, even though they had reached out many times.

WATCH: Jeff and Carolyn owe Elizabeth an explanation. #GH pic.twitter.com/hkD3oRQGBD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 3, 2022

When Liz began sleepwalking and terrorizing herself, Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) helped her uncover childhood trauma. Needing answers, Liz traveled to Monterey to see her parents. The family reunion was anything but joyous as Liz confronted them about their absence and what happened during her childhood.

What should’ve been an emotional storyline about abandonment turned into a flip because of a plot twist.

Hamilton Finn has become the focus of Liz Webber’s storyline

Liz can’t do anything without having her boyfriend, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), involved. Naturally, General Hospital writers couldn’t resist making Liz’s storyline about Finn. During her hypnosis sessions, Liz recalled pushing a woman down the stairs. Later she was stunned to discover the woman was Finn’s late wife, Reiko Finn (Mele Ihara).

During her confrontation with her parents, Liz learns that Jeff was having an affair with Reiko. When Liz discovered the two together, she pushed Reiko down the stairs. As a result of her injuries, Reikio needed a blood transfusion which caused her to contract Blackwood’s Syndrome.

The plot twist of having Finn connected to Liz’s childhood storyline was a bust. On Twitter, fans voiced their disappointment with the writers making the storyline about Finn. “This story should have been a celebration for the actress’ 25th anniversary on #Gh & a story only focused on her. It is too bad that it was always centered around Finn & his deceased wife that the fans were never introduced to,” ranted one viewer.

“I can’t believe what I’m watching! How can you make Liz’s parents returning all about Finn and his history? She gets one segment to air her frustrations with them, and now we’ll get weeks of his pain! No thanks,” another commenter replied.

“Read the room: we give NO f**** about Finn’s box of pain,” another fan wrote.

The storyline is far from over on ‘General Hospital’

After realizing her role in Reiko’s death, Liz did the right thing and told Finn the truth. However, he didn’t take it so well. Reiko’s death had a devastating effect on Finn, and to find out Liz was responsible is a huge betrayal. Following Liz’s confession, Finn walks out on her, and their relationship may be over for good.

Finn can't believe what he's hearing, West Coast. How could Elizabeth be the one who cause Reiko's accident?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #MichaelEaston pic.twitter.com/gGEsaMhM6F — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 9, 2022

But that’s not the last of hteir problems. Liz’s dad Jeff is coming to town, and his presence will store up trouble. Jeff will try to make amends with Liz, who vowed she was done with him and Carolyn. But seeing her father’s efforts to repair their relationship might have Liz rethinking her decision.

Meanwhile, Jeff and Finn will cross paths. Finn will be furious at Jeff for his affair with Reiko and blame him for her death and Liz’s problems. Jeff will apologize, but Finn will show no mercy. He’ll want justice for Rekio; however, his quest for revenge against Jeff may pull Liz further away.