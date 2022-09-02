‘General Hospital’: Fans Want Dex Paired With Kristina

Port Charles newcomer Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) has become a prominent player on General Hospital. Since his arrival in May 2022, most of the focus has been on Dex’s job with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). However, his personal life is taking an exciting turn, and fans have the perfect woman for him.

ESPN reporter Stephen A. Smith with General Hospital stars Maurice Benard and Evan Hofer I Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ fans want Dex Heller with Kristina Corinthos-Davis

As Sonny’s right-hand man, Dex works near the mob boss’ family. Dex has already met Sonny’s former stepdaughter Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy). Although he didn’t make a good impression on her, Joss is warming up to the young woman.

However, it’s another of Sonny’s kids that viewers are interested in seeing Dex with. Kristina Corinthos-Daivs (Lexi Ainsworth), Sonny, and Alexis Davis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) daughter, has become a new contender for Dex’s heart. Since Kristina recently returned, she’ll see more of her father’s new employee.

Kristina has a new position at Charlie's. Does she owe Sonny a 'thank you' for her recent promotion?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @_lexiainsworth pic.twitter.com/sCZJDFfpc1 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 8, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Are Lexi Ainsworth and Haley Pullos Friends Outside of the Soap?

The possibility of a Dex and Kristina pairing has General Hospital fans on Reddit excited. “I’m here for Dex & Krissy. Dex falling for the daughter of the monster he’s been paid to take down. Let’s goooo!! Plus more Krissy,” declared one user.

“If it gives us more Kristina and more interesting drama (which GH needs), I’m here for it,” wrote one viewer.

“It’s also a way better love connection. It gives Dex real conflict for taking down Sonny. Joss doesn’t really do anything,” another fan replied.

Kristina Corinthos-Davis faces competition from Joss Jacks

While General Hospital fans are all for Dex and Kristina, one person is standing in their way. That person is Kristina’s stepsister Joss. Although Joss is in a relationship with Cameron Webber (William Lipton), she’s grown fond of Dex.

Joss and Cameron’s relationship is experiencing some issues, and speculation is she’ll leave him for Dex. However, Joss will get more than she bargained for when Kristina also shows an interest in Dex. As Carly Corinthos’ (Laura Wright) daughter, Joss inherited her mother’s strong-willed attitude.

Just like Carly, Joss always gets what she wants. Since she appears to want Dex now, she’ll go after him. While Joss thinks she can bully Kristina into backing off, Kristina will prove she doesn’t let anyone push her around.

Dex Heller’s secret is about to be exposed on ‘General Hospital’?

Unbeknownst to Joss and Kristina, Dex is keeping a massive secret on General Hospital. Dex is working undercover for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to take down Sonny. While Dex was initially willing to go along with the plan, he’s starting to have doubts.

Dex needs to get back into Sonny's good graces, West Coast. Can he salvage their working relationship (and his mission for Michael)?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @EvanHofer pic.twitter.com/W4jLYV6tUB — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 22, 2022

Dex has formed a close bond with Sonny, jeopardizing his partnership wth Michael. As Michael’s vendetta against Sonny continues, it’ll bring a lot of heartache to everyone, including his family. When Michael and Dex’s secret is revealed, it’ll cause backlash for both men.

Kristina will be upset that Dex was trying to take down her father. While Dex will beg for another chance, Kristina won’t forgive him for hurting her and Sonny. As for Joss, since she seems to be on the hate for Sonny bandwagon, she may not care about Dex’s misdeeds. During the fallout, Dex will need comforting, and that’s when Joss will swoop in.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Will Josslyn Jacks End up with Dev Cersi or Cameron Webber?