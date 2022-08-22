‘General Hospital’: Fans Want Rena Sofer to Return as Lois

Could Rena Sofer return to her old stomping grounds at General Hospital? That’s the question on everyone’s mind after the actor announces her departure from The Bold and the Beautiful. After her nine-year run as Quinn Fuller on the CBS soap opera, Sofer is ready for the next chapter in her life. Many fans believe she needs to return to Port Charles.

Rena Sofer played Lois Cerullo for four years on ‘General Hospital’

Long before she was Quinn on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sofer portrayed Lois Cerullo on General Hospital. The ABC soap opera jumpstarted Sofer’s career and earned her a Daytime Emmy for Supporting Actress. Sofer made her debut as Lois in December 1993.

Lois is a band manager who falls for rockstar Eddie Maine, aka Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth). Lois and Ned become one of the show’s super couples and have a daughter Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton). Like many couples, Lois and Need have their problems, which mainly stem from his family. After they divorce, Lois leaves town, but her daughter and ex-husband return to Port Charles.

Friday August 5 was my last day playing Quinn on @BandB_CBS it’s been an incredible 9! @SoapDigest did a wonderful exit interview with me with my dear friend and writer @CarolynHinsey It should be on sale Friday! On to bigger and better things! Check out https://t.co/onCxEJsWUy pic.twitter.com/TYgUFwYHsS — Rena Sofer BoycottNRA (@RenaSofer) August 17, 2022

Lois has been missing for a while, and many people feel it’s long overdue for a return. Fans expressed their desire to see Sofer return as Lois on a Reddit thread.

“I would just LOVE it if she reprised Lois. I know she and AS would tear up the screen together as mother and daughter,” wrote one viewer.

“It would be nice to add some drama between Ned & Olivia,” suggested one user.

“This would be soooooo exciting!!!” exclaimed another fan.

Rena Sofer is open to a return to ‘General Hospital’

After Sofer departed from General Hospital in 1997, Lois wasn’t seen again until 2004. Former As the World Turns star Lesli Kay was recast as Lois, but her tenure only lasted a year. It’s been 17 years since Lois’ appearance, and many wonder if she’ll ever return. Sofer’s exit from The Bold and the Beautiful has sparked speculation she could return to the ABC soap opera.

In an interview in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Sofer opened up about a comeback to Port Charles. “I’ve spoken to General Hospital in the past about stepping back into Lois’s nails, but the situation never worked out. All the stars would have to be aligned for me to step back into that role – but if they did, it would be a very exciting road in my journey moving forward.”

Possible storylines for Lois Cerullo’s return

Fans are holding out hope that Sofer will return to General Hospital. Her reappearance as Lois would bring some much-needed interest to the Quartermaine family. The writers are recreating the Eddie Maine storyline with Brook Lynn and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard).

Lois could return to help Brook Lynn and Chase start his music career. Also, Lois can advise her daughter on her relationship with Chase. Maybe Brook Lynn will finally confess her feelings to Chase with her mother’s support.

Speaking of romance and Lois, her return could spark old feelings in Ned. Lois and Ned reconnecting spells trouble for his marriage to Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero). With Lois and Olivia having strong personalities, watching the two battle over Ned’s heart will be fun.

