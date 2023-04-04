‘General Hospital’: Finola Hughes Didn’t Believe in the ‘Craziest Storyline in the Series

Finola Hughes plays the beloved heroine Anna Devane on General Hospital. During her nearly 38 years on the soap opera, Hughes has been involved in major storylines. But one of the storylines is considered the craziest of all time.

General Hospital star Finola Hughes I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

‘General Hospital’ star Finola Hughes calls the alien storyline ‘the most craziest storyline’

As a former jewel thief turned secret agent, Hughes’ character Anna has been involved in many crazy storylines. But in 1990, General Hospital wrote one of its most bizarre storylines, including an alien. Casey the Alien (Bradley Lockerman) arrives in Port Charles searching for a crystal to take him home. With the help of Anna and her daughter Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), Casey retries the crystal from Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and returns home.

The alien storyline is one of the most craziest in the soap opera’s history. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Hughes recalls her reaction upon learning about the story. “So one day, I was told that, I was given a script, and they said, ‘What we’re going to do is bring an alien into your garage, and he’s going to be from outer space.’ I said, “An alien? What do you mean?'” Hughes explained.

Hughes called Lockerman, who played Casey, an extraordinarily handsome alien. However, Hughes admits she was flabbergasted at the alien plot. “I literally took the script and put it on the coffee table. I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with that.’ How do I suspend disbelief?”

‘General Hospital’ often uses fantasy aspects in storylines

Like many soap operas, General Hospital is famous for its romance, drama, and adventure aspects. However, one thing that sets them apart from other shows is their fantasy aspects. The show isn’t afraid to delve into the supernatural and sci-fi world for storyline purposes.

One of the show’s most famous storylines is the Ice Princess, a powerful diamond used to control a weather machine created by Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos). The Ice Princess has been a major part of the soap opera since the 1980s.

Aside from the powerful diamond, the show has also delved into memory transfers. When Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) arrived in Port Charles, he had his twin brother Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) memories.

Also, who can forget the supernatural aspects of the show’s spinoff, Port Charles. The spinoff drew much attention when it added vampires, headed by Caleb Morley (Michael Easton).

What’s next for Anna Devane?

Luckily for Hughes, the Casey the Alien storyline ended after two months. Since then, her character Anna has been involved in many adventures. Currently, Anna and her beau Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), are hiding from Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

WATCH: Anna and Valentin begin to look ahead at life post-Victor. #GH pic.twitter.com/JQ0cp4sSXY — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 28, 2023

The couple pretended they were dead as they awaited their next step in taking down the Cassadine patriarch. Anna and Valentin might want to hurry because Victor has a sinister plan. Victor is plotting to use the Ice Princess in his plot for world domination.

If anyone can stop Victor, it’s Anna and Valentin. Can the couple rescue Port Charles before it’s too late?