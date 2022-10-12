‘General Hospital’: How Old Is Trina Actor Tabyana Ali?

When it comes to soap operas, few are as iconic and legendary as General Hospital. The series, which has been on the air for just about 60 years, has seen more than its fair share of drama and characters.

Trina Robinson, one of General Hospital‘s newer names, joined the soap opera back in 2017. Since the character’s entrance, a few different actors have taken on the part, but Tabyana Ali claimed the role back in March and has been seeming to enjoy it ever since.

Tabyana Ali as Trina Robinson | Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

Though fans of the ABC soap opera know she plays a teenager on set, some viewers may be wondering just how old Ali is in real life.

How old is actor Tabyana Ali, ‘General Hospital”s Trina Robinson?

In General Hospital, Trina Robinson is known for playing a bold teenager with a reputation for getting what she wants, and viewers of the soap opera may be curious about the actor’s real age.

Although it isn’t always the case on set and in Hollywood, Ali is pretty close in age to her fictional counterpart. Born on January 28, 2002, the acting star is currently 20 years old, according to her Instagram.

Tabyana Ali’s acting background

According to IMDb, Ali has been acting since the age of 8. Getting started with commercials, she slowly but surely worked her way up. In addition to her work on General Hospital, Ali has appeared in other noteworthy titles. Back in 2015, fans of Fox’s New Girl enjoyed watching her as Jo in “Walk of Shame.”

A few years later, in 2020, Ali took the screen as Becca in Netflix’s The Big Show Show. Expanding to include the big screen in 2021, the actor received a lot of praise for her portrayal of Regina in Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. That same year Ali appeared as Alana Kirby in Stuck Together.

Even though she seems to be rather booked and busy playing the part of Trina Robinson on General Hospital, Ali still isn’t limiting herself or her opportunities. Looking ahead, the talented star is set to take on the screen as Honor in Empire Waist.

A closer look at Tabyana Ali’s character, Trina Robinson, in ‘General Hospital’

"In the matter of Trina Robinson… the jury has reached a verdict." #GH pic.twitter.com/a3f7Wiodxu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 15, 2022

Over the past few months, fans and viewers have been getting to know General Hospital‘s Trina Robinson even better. Though she may often appear like an average teenager, the 18 year-old character found herself in some legal troubles and recently was on trial.

Now that Trina is free and exonerated, she can go back to focusing on her college courses and her ongoing relationship with Officer Rory Cabrera, or so one would think. As fans and viewers of General Hospital know all too well, things often never go the way one expects them to.

Chasing her dreams while navigating deep-seated drama seems to be Trina’s MO, and Ali seems to be the perfect actor for it all. Viewers will want to stay tuned to see how Trina’s studies and storylines will pan out for the rest of the season on General Hospital.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Twitter Teases Location Shoot With Photo and Fans Think They Know What It’s For