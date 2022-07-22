‘General Hospital’: Why Was the July 21, 2022 Episode Preempted?

General Hospital fans are becoming accustomed to the soap opera being preempted. The show hasn’t aired much in the past month because of holidays or breaking news. On Thursday, July 21, the show was again interrupted.

General Hospital star Roger Howarth as Austin Gatlin-Holt and Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones I Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ was preempted on July 21, 2022, because of breaking news

So far, General Hospital has been preempted three times in July. The show aired a repeat episode on July 4 because of Independence Day. Then on July 12, it was preempted because of breaking news.

When fans tuned in on July 22, they hoped to watch the latest Port Charles drama without interruptions. However, breaking news disrupted their regular viewing. This time the news coverage was about President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID-19.

Due to ongoing breaking news coverage, today’s scheduled episode of General Hospital will air tomorrow. #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 21, 2022

Recap of the July 20, 2022 episode

Before the Thursday episode of General Hospital was preempted, a lot of intriguing stuff was happening. On Wednesday, July 20, many Port Charles residents gathered for a night at The Haunted Star. Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) created a setup for Linc Brown (Dan Buran) during open mic night.

Meanwhile, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) put the moves on Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). He planned a romantic picnic underneath the stars, and everything went well until an argument erupted. After Cody revealed he wanted to settle down with a wife and kids, Britt said she didn’t want either of those things. Cody tried to save face by claiming he didn’t want that either, leaving Britt confused about what he really wants.

Across town, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) visited Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor). Sasha realizes she needs help with her addiction and tells Nina she’s doing outpatient therapy. Brando tells Sonny that Felty (Brian Norris) is the one who gave Sasha the pills, and Sonny promises to make him pay. Later Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) calls Sonny to say he found Felty, and Sonny orders Dex to take care of him.

A new ‘General Hospital’ episode will air on July 23, 2022

As long as General Hospital doesn’t get preempted, fans can expect a new episode for July 23. According to Soaps.com, spoilers for Friday’s episode reveal there will be a lot of disruptions for Port Charles citizens. First, Sonny is plotting payback against Felty when he’s interrupted.

Esme needs to cover her tracks before anyone can uncover the truth. How far will she go to protect herself?

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @averykpohl pic.twitter.com/JgUcQ2D2Va — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Carly Corinthos’ (Laura Wright) celebration with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is halted by an unwanted intruder. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) tries to woo Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), but his inability to be honest puts the brakes on their romantic evening.

At Wyndemere Castle, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) surprises Nikolas Cassadine ( Marcus Coloma) and Ava Jerome (Maura West) with important news. Chances are it might have something to do with Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl).

