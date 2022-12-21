‘General Hospital’ Mourns Death of Beloved Star Sonya Eddy

General Hospital is mourning the death of its beloved star Sonya Eddy. Eddy is famous for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the ABC soap opera, died on Dec. 19 at the age of 55. Read on to read more about her life.

General Hospital star Sonya Eddy I Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ star Sonya Eddy’s early life

Eddy was born on Jun. 17, 1967 in Concord, California. Her love of acting and dance were a pivotal part of her life. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in theatre and dance from The University of California, Davis.

Eddy’s acting career started in theatre with her first role in Zora Is My Name. Her other stage credits include Into the Woods and South Pacific. It wasn’t long before Eddy became a presence onscreen with guest appearances on TV show such as Married…With Children, ER, and Joan of Arcadia. She also landed minor roles in the films Patch Adams and Daddy Day Care.

But it wasn’t until 2006 when Eddy’s fame would grow thanks to General Hospital.

Sonya Eddy became popular as Epiphany Johnson

Eddy’s General Hospital debut came on Mar. 3, 2006. Although it was a small role, Eddy won the audience’s hearts with her portrayal of the no-nonsense nurse. Aside from being a nurse, Epiphany was a mother, whose son Stan Johnson (Kiko Ellsworth) was killed in a mob hit.

While Epiphany had a reputation for being intimidating, she was a caring friend. She helped Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) walk again after he was paralyzed from a gunshot wound. When Patrick Drake’s (Jason Thompson) wife Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) was presumed dead, Epiphany comforted the doctor.

Epiphany was also a big contributor to the annual Nurse’s Ball gala where she entertained guests with singing and dancing. 2022 saw many changes in Epiphany’s life when she decided to become a doctor. Aside from her professional life, Epiphany also began seeing Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett).

‘General Hospital’ cast pays tribute to the late star

News of Eddy’s death was made public on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Eddy’s friend, actor Octavia Spencer shared the sad new on Instagram. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

Eddy’s General Hospital co-stars soon chimed in with their heartfelt tributes to the beloved actor. “Her smile could power a reactor. I loved the few times we worked together, but I REALLY loved the times we would talk about life, meditation, and acting. She was a gift & she is missed already,” tweeted Jon Lindstrom.

pic.twitter.com/HiPhjPMF5b Sonya’s voice lives on and on.. and on.. . — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) December 21, 2022

“Seeing the love pouring out over the internet for Sonya is proof of her magnificent footprints on this earth. She mattered as a proud beautiful black woman, an actress, a humanitarian & friend. She left this world seen, appreciated, & loved,” tweeted Nancy Lee Grahn.

Kin Shriner simply wrote, “R.I.P. Sonya u will be missed. What a sense of humor she had. So sad. @GeneralHospital will never be the same.”