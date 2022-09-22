‘General Hospital’: What’s Next for Sasha After Brando’s Death?

Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) has endured lots of heartache on General Hospital. Within the past year, she’s lost her baby and battled addiction. Now she’s going through more drama as she loses her husband, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor).

Sasha Gilmore mourns her husband Brando Corbin’s death on ‘General Hospital’

Out of all the General Hospital characters, Sasha can’t catch a break when it comes to happiness. She finally found joy with her husband Brando, but the couple’s life wasn’t always easy. In December 2021, their son Liam died shortly after birth. The grief over losing her baby caused Sasha to relapse and become addicted to drugs.

A series of public meltdowns and arrests tested Sasha, but Brando stayed by her side. Things were finally taking a positive turn in the couple’s marriage; however, it came to a screeching halt. Brando was attacked by the hook killer and rushed to the hospital.

Brando’s surgery was successful, and it looked like he would live. However, Brando has a seizure during recovery. Despite the doctor’s efforts to save him, he died.

WATCH: Sasha remembers the good times as Brando fights for his life. #GH pic.twitter.com/RCxdKpjVFe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 21, 2022

Sasha Gilmore isn’t leaving Port Charles anytime soon

General Hospital fans feel for Sasha as she grieves Brando’s death. The poor girl has lost everything near and dear to her. With nothing left, many viewers wonder if the character is leaving Port Charles.

After Wactor’s shocking exit as Brando, speculation is circulating about Mattsson’s status with the show. According to Soap Dirt, there’s been no news that the actor is leaving. So, for the time being, it looks like Sasha is staying in Port Charles. But she’ll have plenty of challenges to face.

What’s next for the character on ‘General Hospital’?

Brando’s death will hit Sasha hard on General Hospital. Sasha was on her way to getting clean, but her grief over Brando might cause her to relapse again. However, with a massive support system with Glady Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs), Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), Sasha might get proper help.

Brando's eyes are open and Sasha can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Will he be able to identify his attacker?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @WactorTractor pic.twitter.com/PNgPZ5HbO2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 19, 2022

Also, Sasha’s guardianship will be a huge factor. Before his death, Brando signed legal papers to make himself Sasha’s guardian so she wouldn’t go to jail. However, with Brando gone, the question is who will become Sasha’s guardian. Gladys, Nina, or even Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) could take over, but chances are Sasha will fight it.

While Sasha is grieving Brando, it won’t be long before she decides to move on. She and her ex-boyfriend Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) could be reconnecting based on their recent scenes together. Also, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) could forget about Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and set his sights on Sasha.

