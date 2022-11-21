Is ‘General Hospital’ Preempted for Thanksgiving 2022? When Will New Episodes Air

General Hospital airs new episodes weekly; however, there are times when it’s preempted. Sometimes breaking news or the holidays cause interruptions to the program. With Thanksgiving this week, here’s a look at the soap opera’s schedule.

General Hospital stars Emma Samms and Charles Shaughnessy I Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ will be presented for Thanksgiving 2022

2022 has been a year of preemptions for the ABC soap opera. Most interruptions were because of breaking news; however, the show also took breaks for the holidays. They’re about to have more preemptions with the holiday season.

According to Soaps.com, General Hospital will be preempted during Thanksgiving. On Nov. 24, the show will air a repeat 2021 episode with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) arriving on Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco). Then on Nov. 25, the network will show an NFL game in the soap opera’s site slot.

What to expect in Porth Charles this week

General Hospital will have a short week because of the preemption, but there will be drama in Port Charles. Everyone’s favorite blonde, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), probably wishes she was back in Jacksonville. Carly’s return to Port Charles has been filled with one secret after another.

Carly is helping Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) hide an injured Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). But Carly finds it tough to keep the secret with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) asking questions. Carly’s problems worsen when she learns Willow Tait (Katlyn MacMullen) is searching for her birth parents. Later in the week, Carly has a showdown with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), aka Willow’s biological mother.

WATCH: Laura is more skeptical of Holly than ever. #GH pic.twitter.com/SBHBichf3c — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 18, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Emma Samms Returns as Holly Sutton

Elsewhere, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) receives upsetting news about her Huntington’s disease. After her gloomy diagnosis, Britt confides in her mother, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati).

Meanwhile, Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) continues to give Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) the runaround as he questions her return. Little does Robert know that his lady love is secretly working for Victori Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). Speaking of Victor, his and Holly’s partnership isn’t over as he issues a new order.

New episodes of ‘General Hospital’ will air on Nov. 28

General Hospital being preempted is a minor convenience for fans. But they can expect new episodes on Monday, Nov. 28. There will be lots of drama as the holidays continue in Port Charles.

The week starts with the Quartermaines gathering for Thanksgiving. Holiday celebrations usually are chaotic for the dysfunctional family. There’s no telling what shenigans await them during Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, Willow and Nina have another confrontation. Willow’s still upset over Nina accusing her of cheating on Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Although Nina apologized, Willow isn’t forgiving. Later in the week, Willow needs medical assistance as time is running out to find a bone marrow donor.

Brook Lynn is determined to help make Chase a success… for his sake and hers. Where will they start?

Tune into a fun, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! #AmandaSetton pic.twitter.com/DDZ7Xipe6N — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 18, 2022

RELATED: ‘General hOspital’: Josh Swickard Reveals How He Feels About Chase and Brook Lynn Getting Together

Elsewhere, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) is reeling from Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Amanda Setton) betrayal. Chase meets with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), and the two commiserate over their troubles.

Nikolas Cassadine’s (Marcus Coloma) visit with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) doesn’t go well. Spencer is still angry with his father for sleeping with Esme Prince (Avery Kirsten Pohl, and may never forgive his father.