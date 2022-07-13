‘General Hospital’: Reason the Show Was Preempted July 12, 2022

General Hospital, like many daytime TV shows, tends to be preempted. Recently, the show has been preempted because of holidays like Independence Day. The July 12 episode didn’t air in its regular time slot, leaving fans wondering why.

General Hospital stars Maurice Benard and Cynthia Watros I Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ was preempted on July 12, 2022, because of national news

Aside from the holidays, General Hospital is often preempted because of breaking news. The show and other soap operas haven’t aired because of the January 6 hearings. The hearings resumed on July 11, meaning many shows were interrupted because of the national news coverage.

Due to ongoing breaking news coverage, today’s scheduled episode of General Hospital will air tomorrow. #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 12, 2022

While fans are accustomed to preemptions, the constant interruptions are becoming a nuisance. On Twitter, viewers expressed disappointment at not seeing their favorite soap operas.

“Just cut GH to 4 days a week. GH hasn’t had 5 uninterrupted days for like a month or two. This sucks and happens too much,” wrote one user.

“Ugh, we don’t care about the coverage @abc just freakin’ let GH play and stop interrupting while everyone is at work anyway,” another commenter chimed in.

A new General Hospital episode will air on July 13, 2022

Fans are annoyed that General Hospital keeps getting preempted. However, they’ll be able to watch the Port Charles drama when a new episode airs on July 13, 2022. The episode scheduled for Tuesday will now be shown on Wednesday.

According to Soaps.com, the episode promises to be dramatic. Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) reveals to Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) that she bought Metro Court and offers to give it back to Carly. Meanwhile, as her trial gets underway, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) gets a much-needed distraction from Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse). While Trina’s worried about her fate, her family comes up with a new plan for the courtroom battle.

Across town Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) is reeling from her disastrous appearance on the Home and Heart Channel. As the Deception model worries about the fallout, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) tries to help his wife.

It’ll be a game-changing week in Port Charles

As long as there are no more preemptions, General Hospital fans can expect new episodes for the remainder of the week. There’s a lot of excitement going on as Trina’s family and friends prepare for her trial. Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) tries to convince Trina to tell the truth about her alibi, even though it means trouble for Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez).

"Esme will regret the day she ever messed with our kids." #GH pic.twitter.com/AVsUcnrrAl — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), who is caught off guard. As for Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) wants to forget about his night with Esme as he tries to repair his marriage to Ava Jerome (Maura West).

Carly contemplates Nina’s offer and decides not to do business with her rival. After hearing about Nina’s proposition to Calry, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will question his girlfriend’s motive in buying the hotel.

