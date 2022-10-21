‘General Hospital’ Recap for Oct. 17-21: Holly Sutton Returns

The General Hospital recap for Oct. 17 through 21 was filled with suspense. From Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) disappearance to the return of a favorite character, a lot went down. Here’s this week’s recap.

‘General Hospital’ recap has Holly Sutton creating a stir with her return

This week’s General Hospital recap starts with tension at the Quartermaine mansion. While Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) argue, an injured mystery woman comes out of the lake and seeks refuge in the boathouse. As Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is walking the grounds, she screams at the sight of bloody footprints near the boathouse.

Michael, Need, and Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) came to investigate. They break down the door and discover the mystery woman. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) arrive and are stunned when the woman reveals herself as Holly Sutton (Emma Samms).

Holly’s return is shocking since everyone presumed she was dead. When viewers last saw her, she was held captive in an undisclosed location. Holly will have a lot to explain her whereabouts and escape from her captor.

Lucy Coe is presumed dead after she disappears from the pier

Lucy is always getting herself into trouble, which might have cost her her life this time. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) asked for Lucy’s help taking down Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). Yet, Victor is one step ahead of Anna. The Cassadine patriarch sent Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) away to visit Charlotte Cassadine (Amelie McLain).

With Valentin out of the picture, Victor continued with his scheming. After overhearing Anna trying to convince Lucy to give up on the plan, Victor invited his lady friend for a midnight cruise. As Lucy waited on the pier, a mysterious figure approached her. Anna arrives as gunshots ring out, and when she rushes to Lucy’s aid, she only finds her friend’s high heel.

As everyone gathers at the police station to await word on Lucy, Victor takes the suspicion off of him by framing Anna.

‘General Hospital’ recap Esme Prince tries to escape

A General Hospital recap wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). A pregnant Esme is held captive at Wyndemere by her baby daddy Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). When Esme’s pleas for Nikolas to turn her loose go unanswered, she secretly plots to escape. Later Esme picks the lock, yet her freedom is brief when Nikolas catches her.

Aside from Esme, Nikolas deals with his estranged wife, Ava Jerome (Maura West). After learning from Victor that Nikolas is planning a divorce, Ava confronts her husband, who confirms it’s true. Later Ava and Victor have drinks, and he says she deserves better.

Carly Corinthos makes amends for her past

In Jacksonville, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is reeling from losing her appeal to keep the cemetery form from being demolished. Peyton Honeycutt (Linda Purl) visits Carly and says she admires her determination, which makes Peyton change her vote. The two women make amends before Peyton leaves.

Bobbie Spencer (Jackie Zeman) arrives in Florida to comfort Carly but sees that Drew Cain is already there. Bobbie suspects that romance is blooming between Drew and Carly, giving them her support. Later Carly and Drew head to the beach for fun in the sun.

