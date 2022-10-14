‘General Hospital’ Recap for Oct. 10-14: Port Charles Mourns Brando’s Death

The General Hospital recap for Oct. 10 through 14 reveals a sad time for Port Charles. A lot happened, including Brando Corbin’s (Johnny Wactor) funeral and another hook killer victim. Here’s what went down this week.

General Hospital stars Maurice Benard and Chad Duell I Valerie Durant via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ recap reveals everyone gathers for Brando Corbin’s funeral

This week’s General Hospital recap starts with a sad occasion. Port Charles residents gathered to pay their respects to Brando. Everyone rallied around Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) and Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) while Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) delivered the eulogy.

Brando’s death has Sonny realizing how important family is, and he tries to make amends with his estranged son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). The father and son appeared to be on a breakthrough until Michael saw Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Michael’s hatred for his father is still intact, and not even an admonishment from Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) could change his mind.

Michael’s plan to take down Sonny is still in effect; however, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) might be distracted by Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy).

"… looks like we've got a serial killer on our hands." #GH pic.twitter.com/dRtD0Q8wxE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 10, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: What’s Next for Sasha After Brando’s Death?

The hook killer strikes again

General Hospital‘s biggest storyline is the hook killer. So far, the mystery assailant has attacked three people, with Brando being the only causality. Port Charles isn’t safe from the serial killer when another body is discovered.

Oz Haggerty (Max Faugno) becomes the latest hook killer victim. Dante has his hands full, trying to track down the killer before they strike again. Thanks to Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), he has a significant clue, the killer is a woman. Could that person be a certain young villain who just returned to town?

Esme Prince reveals she’s pregnant

One of the bombshells from this week’s General Hospital recap is Esme Prince’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) pregnancy. Esme’s been lurking in the shadows since her miraculous return. However, Esme was busted by Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) when she snuck into Wyndemere.

Esme has Nikolas cornered… or so she thinks. How can he turn the tables on her latest attempt to entrap him?

An explosive, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @marcuscoloma pic.twitter.com/gXaY6b4eIG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 12, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Baby Switch Coming for Esme and Willow

Nikolas threatened to call the cops on Esme until she pulled her trump card. Esme took off her coat to reveal a baby bump and announced Nikolas would be a father again. Nikolas is caught in a tough dilemma with Esme, who uses their baby as a bargaining chip to stay out of prison.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers for next week

This week was emotional for Port Charles, and next week will be filled with a significant return. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) returns. Holly was last seen being held captive in a mystery location. Has Holly managed to escape, or is she still awaiting rescue from her kidnappers?

Anna needs Robert's help securing a warrant… but a surprising someone is waiting in the wings. Who else does Victor have on his side?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @finolahughes pic.twitter.com/HyNKtaIjVI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 11, 2022

Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) plot to take down Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) hits a snag, thanks to Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring). The two women butt heads as Lucy is charmed by Victor’s flirtation. However, Lucy may want to listen to Anna’s advice when she’s put in danger.

Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) returns to Port Charles and is immediately faced with drama. He meets with Mac and Felicia Scorpio (John J. York and Kristina Wagner) to discuss Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Then Ava Jerome (Maura West) seeks his advice about a divorce from Nikolas.

Speaking of Nikolas, he has his hands full dealing with Esme’s blackmail while also trying to save his marriage. Wonder how long the Cassadine heir will be able to keep his secret?

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Emma Samms Returns as Holly Sutton