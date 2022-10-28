‘General Hospital’ Recap for Oct. 24-28: Jailed Anna Worries About Valentin

The General Hospital recap for Oct. 24 through 28 was dramatic for many Port Charles citizens. A lot happened, from Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) legal troubles to threats against Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). Here are a few highlights from this past week.

General Hospital star Finola Hughes I Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ recap Anna Devane is arrested for Lucy Coe’s disappearance

The weekly General Hospital recap starts with legal issues for Anna. As the search for Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) continues, the police find evidence incriminating Anna in her friend’s disappearance. Everyone, including Anna, knows Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is framing her. But that doesn’t stop the ADA from having Anna arrested.

Anna won't let a stint behind bars stop her investigation. How will she stop Victor and clear her name?

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @finolahughes pic.twitter.com/LFw8aua2mS — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Fans Want More of Anna and Valentin

Although she’s facing prison time, Anna’s thoughts are with her beau Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Anna’s concern over Valentin increases when Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) can’t reach him. Aside from helping Anna, Robert has his hands full with a newly returned Holly Sutton (Emma Samms). While Holly claims to have no memory of the past two years, it’s obvious she has a connection to Victor.

Speaking of Victor, he’s not done with destroying his nephew Nikolas. The Cassadine patriarch insists Nikolas divorce Ava Jerome (Maura West), or he’ll take “care” of the problem himself. Nikolas’ problems go from bad to worse when Ava realizes his written confession is gone. Suspecting Victor is behind the letter’s disappearance, the couple decided to team up and beat Victor at his own game.

Trina Robinson puts the brakes on her night with Rory Cabrera

This week Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) went on a getaway with her beau Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse). After enjoying time at a comic book convention, the two come back to their hotel room. They’re stunned to find only one bed and wait for other accommodations.

The couple begins to make out; however, Trina fantasizes about being in bed with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). Trina stops the makeout session by saying she’s not ready. Rory agrees to sleep on the floor, as they call it a night.

Meanwhile, Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Cameron Weber (William Lipton) visit Spencer at Pentonville. The trio talks and repair their fractured friendship. They then inform Spencer that Trina knows he believed she was innocent during her trial. The news makes Spencer happy, and later, he calls Trina, who is already asleep.

‘General Hospital’ recap has romance in the air in Port Charles

Romance was the theme of this week’s General Hospital recap. After a long, slow-burn garrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) take the next step in their relationship. After a romantic date, the two go to a hotel, where they make love.

Brook Lynn has her eyes on the prize, West Coast… but is that good enough for Chase?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #AmandaSetton pic.twitter.com/KbuSnbFYcv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 27, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hosptial’: Josh Swickard Reveals How He Feels About Chase and Brook Lynn Getting Together

Joss and Cameron’s relationship has been growing distant because of her feelings for Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). When Dex refuses to listen to Joss’ demand to quit working for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Joss ends their friendship. Later Joss reaffirms her commitment to Cameron, and they spend the night together.

Meanwhile, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) confessed their feelings for each other in Jacksonville. Carly is ready to head back to Port Charles with a new beau and lease on life. Yet, her and Drew’s relationship faces the ultimate test upon their arrival home.