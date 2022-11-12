‘General Hospital’: Recent Storylines Have Fans Hoping for New Writers

Some fans have hit their limit regarding the current state of General Hospital. Across 59 seasons, the long-running soap has always found a way to stay relevant. Major casting changes, weak writer’s rooms … you name it, General Hospital has survived it.

The show isn’t likely going off the air anytime soon. But currently, it’s in another period that has fans getting impatient with some of the major plots. In particular, Harrison Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine have an ongoing plot that has some fans fuming.

Harrison Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s relationship is overstaying its welcome on ‘General Hospital’

Chase hasn't stopped to appreciate the success of his performance. Can Brook Lynn jump start his enthusiasm?

Chase and Brook Lynn have been tied together on General Hospital since early 2020, according to Fandom. Chase, a detective played by Josh Swickard, had been on the show in a recurring capacity since 2018. Brook Lynn, primarily played by Amanda Setton, joined the show in 2019. They met when Detective Chase appeared to break up a brawl, and Brook Lynn accidentally hit him with a bottle.

The two were an unlikely pair from the start. Chase is a friendly, helpful personality, while Brook Lynn has a habit of rubbing people the wrong way. But the actors had instant on-screen chemistry that had fans speculating whether they’d become a storyline couple. And that’s exactly what happened within months of their plots colliding.

Two years in, the results of this creative choice have been mixed. The actors work well together. But an increasingly tiresome plot that has Chase exploring his musical side, and fans aren’t buying it.

‘General Hospital’ fans are getting fed up with the current storylines on ‘General Hospital

The General Hospital social media team continues highlighting Chase and Brook Lynn’s fraught relationship. At this point, unfortunately, the response from loyal viewers is almost universally negative.

One fan tweeted, “STOP WITH THIS ASININE STORYLINE. [Brook Lynn] is a selfish brat and I’m tired of her. Chase is not the person he once was. You’ve ruined him.”

Different users repeat that sentiment in one form or another about two dozen times over. Chase moving away from his days as a cop, and toward this singing angle, seems to be a source of frustration. And above all, General Hospital fans appear to be fed up with Brook Lynn’s habit of making a selfish decision that drives a wedge between her and Chase.

Chase would love it if his life could go back to the way it was. Can he convince Brook Lynn to get on board?

Is it time for a new writers’ room for ‘General Hospital’?

Some fans are specifically calling for the writing staff to be refreshed. One tweeted, “I swear, if you all don’t let Chase dump Brooke for good when he finds out what she did and he turns into her doormat, I’m really gonna demand new writers.”

Not to be topped, another fan wrote their own tweet going after the writing staff. “I love [Chase and Brook Lynn] but this story has gone too far. I can’t even watch the show anymore. Your writing team […] is the worst ever.”

It’s never a good sign when fans have no problem with the actors, or even the idea behind the characters, but are specifically calling out the mishandling of plots.

General Hospital viewers are uninterested in much more explanation of Chase’s singing storyline. Worse still, a well-liked (if often prickly) character like Brook Lynn is becoming a go-to example of where the show goes wrong.

So does General Hospital need a writing refresh? It wouldn’t mark the first time widespread fan unrest led to a firing on the daytime classic. There’s no real risk of this spelling the end of the seemingly immortal show, so perhaps a shakeup to keep things fresh is finally in order.

