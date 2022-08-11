‘General Hospital’: Where Is Scott’s Daughter Serena Baldwin?

Serena Baldwin is a legacy character on General Hospital. As the daughter of Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), she is a member of one of Port Charles’ prominent families. Like many characters, Serena’s been on and off the show for years. Recently, she’s garnering much interest with fans wanting to know her whereabouts.

General Hospital star Carly Schroeder I Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Where is ‘General Hospital’ character Serena Baldwin?

Serna is the daughter of Scott and his wife Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson). After learning she was dying, Dominique wanted to leave a child for her husband. With Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) as their surrogate, Dominique’s wish came true. After Dominique’s death, Scott left town with his newborn daughter to escape the mob.

In 1997, Serena and Scott returned for the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles. Serena was kidnapped by Rex Stanton (Wayne Northrop) and Danielle Ashley (Renee Allman) in a plot to steal her trust fund. The young girl was later rescued and reunited with Scott and Lucy.

Scott and Lucy gave birth to Serena Baldwin today 1993 @GeneralHospital outside in a snow bank I recall @TheLynnHerring pic.twitter.com/31q2IBCA5n — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) December 7, 2020

Serena formed a close bond with Lucy, who she now considered her mother. Scott and Lucy married and adopted a daughter named Christina Baldwin (Kaitlyn Maggio). After the couple’s divorce, Lucy married Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) and moved to Paris with Serena and Christina.

Although Lucy and Kevin returned to Port Charles, Serena stayed in Paris with her sister. Serena returned briefly in July 2017 for the funeral of her grandfather Lee Baldwin (Peter Hansen). Since then, Serena hasn’t been seen; her last known whereabouts is that she’s living in the Faroe Islands.

Carly Schroeder played Serena Baldwin

Serena won the hearts of General Hospital fans with her first appearance in 1997. Schroeder was the perfect actor to play the role of Scotty’s adorable, precocious daughter. Aside from her work on the ABC soap opera, Schreder is famous for her role as Melina Bianco on Lizzie McGuire.

After leaving the soap opera in 2003, Schroeder went on to star in films like Gracie and Ouija House. She later enrolled in California Lutheran University, where she graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice. In 2019, she embarked on a different career path when she joined the Army.

In an interview with TMZ, Schroeder explained her family’s history of military service influenced her decision. “I’ve been considering it for a while, and it is a big choice, but thankfully my parents and my little brother were very supportive of me. My dad was actually in the Army, he was a Green Beret medic, and my little brother Hunter, he’s in the Marines now.”

Will Serena Baldwin ever return to ‘General Hospital’?

It’s been five years since Serena’s last appearance on General Hospital. While it’s unlikely Schroeder will return to the role, fans believe a recast is in order. Serena is a character viewers have wanted back for a while. With the latest developments in her family’s drama, now’s the time for her to return.

Scott doesn't take kindly to sucker punches. Why did Cody have such a visceral reaction to Liesl's schnitzel?

An explosive, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @kinshriner pic.twitter.com/iqs2Ee19B2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 10, 2022

On the August 10, 2022, episode, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) punched Scotty. Cody then dropped a bombshell revelation; he’s Dominique’s son, who she gave up. With the latest news, it’s time for Serena to return to meet her half-brother and keep the peace between him and Scotty.

