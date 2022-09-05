‘General Hospital’: Is the Show Preempted on Labor Day 2022?

General Hospital, like many shows, often gets preempted. Most of the time, the soap opera will be preempted because of breaking news or holidays. Since Sept. 5, 2022, is Labor Day, fans wonder if a new episode will air.

General Hosptial stars James Patrick Stuart, Kristina Wagner, and Finola Hughes I Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

Is ‘General Hospital’ preempted on Sept. 5, 2022?

General Hospital has been preempted a lot this year. Most interruptions came from national news coverage; however, the show also took a break during the holidays. With Sept. 5, 2022, being Labor Day, viewers wonder if the show will air.

Well, there’s good news for fans. According to TV Guide, a new episode will air on Monday. So viewers will get to see their latest dose of the drama in Port Charles.

What to expect on the Sept. 5, 2022, episode?

General Hospital fans can break a sigh of relief that the show isn’t preempted for Labor Day. Monday’s episode looks intriguing with the latest Port Charles shenanigans. Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is ready to celebrate after the end of her trial. Her mother, Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr), and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) throw a party for her, which will have a few surprises.

Meanwhile, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) is trying to move forward after her breakdown. However, her troubles are worsening. After meeting Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), Sasha comes away with more bad news. With her modeling gig over, one must wonder how this will affect Sasha’s frame of mind.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) are working together in their plot to take down Linc Brown (Dan Buran). Yet, Chase reaches his limit when he accuses his girlfriend of going too far.

What to expect for the rest of the week on ‘General Hospital’?

As long as there are no interruptions, General Hospital fans can expect new episodes this week. According to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal it’ll be a week filled with nightmares and bad news. First, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) will face her past. Wonder if this has anything to do with her late daughter Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier)?

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is facing a huge crisis with her pregnancy and leukemia diagnosis. Although Willow’s steadfast in her decision about treatment, a nightmare may have her rethinking her choice.

Willow finds herself at a crossroads. Can Terry convince her that leaving Michael in the dark is a bad idea?

Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/uAeZSlHBlj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 2, 2022

After learning that Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is keeping Charlotte Cassadine (Amelie McLain) away from Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) decides to help. Wanting to reunite Valentin with his daughter, Anna springs into action. Her plan involves calling her ex-husband Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), for help.

Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) puts her detective skills to good use when she comes up with a new theory. Could it have something to do with Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) stabbing? Or could it be in relation to Mac Scorpio’s (John J. York) connection to Cody Bell (Josh Kelly)?

Elsewhere, romances in Port Charles are about to be shaken up. Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and Dante Falconeri’s (Dominic Zamprogna) relationship is getting serious as they decide to move in together. But something tells us this new living arrangement won’t last long. Meanwhile, Portia and Curtis seek favor from Stella Henry (Vernee Watson), who delivers bad news to the couple.

