‘General Hospital’: Why Is the Show Preempted on Oct. 7, 2022?

Like many daytime TV programs, General Hospital can be preempted. The ABC soap opera often gets interrupted because of holidays or breaking news. Fans won’t be happy when their favorite show is preempted on Oct. 7, 2022.

Why is ‘General Hospital’ preempted on Oct. 7, 2022?

General Hospital has been preempted a lot during 2022. Most of the time, it was for breaking news coverage. The show also didn’t air for the holidays on Memorial Day and Jul. 4.

Fans will have another interruption on Friday, Oct. 7. According to Soaps In Depth, the ABC soap opera won’t be shown because of the Major League Baseball Wild Card Game.

Recap of the Oct. 6, 2022 episode

General Hospital fans are bummed about the show being preempted again. A lot of excitement is in the air at Port Charles. On Oct. 6, viewers were treated to a dramatic and suspenseful episode.

Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) played peacemaker between Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Trina was fuming over Curtis interfering with her job. Portia told Trina that Curtis was looking after her best interests and loves her like she was his daughter. After their heart-to-heart talk, Trina forgave Curtis.

Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) prepared for his singing debut at The Savoy with Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Briana Lane) help. Chase’s debut went perfectly; however, Brook Lynn is concerned that her boyfriend is contemplating a return to law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) was distracted during her double date with Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). Elizabeth snuck away for a chat with Terry Randolph (Cassandra James). Terry agrees to help Elizabeth with her repressed memories about what happened to Finn’s late wife, Reiko (Mele Ihara).

Across town, Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) explains her whereabouts to her father, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), after her fall at Wyndemere. Ryan wonders if she’s the hook killer and blasts her for attacking Ava Jerome (Maura West). Esme skirts around the subject and says she hasn’t forgotten about their original plan. She says she has another trick that will break up the Cassadine family and send Ava to Ryan.

Later Oz Haggerty (Max Faugno) is walking along the docks when the hook killers approaches.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers for next week

As long as there are no preemptions, General Hospital fans can expect new episodes for the week of Oct. 10. According to Soaps.com, spoilers indicate it’ll be an emotional time for everyone in Port Charles.

The week starts with everyone gathering for Brando Corbin’s (Johnny Wactor) funeral. Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) will offer words of wisdom to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sonny then seeks out his estranged son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), hoping to make amends.

Meanwhile, the hook killer strikes again, leaving Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) determined to capture the assailant. Unbeknownst to everyone, Esme continues stalking around town, awaiting the moment to make her grand reveal.

