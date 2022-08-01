‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Ava and Esme’s Deadly Showdown

Ava Jerome (Maura West) is raving mad on General Hospital. Most of Ava’s problems stem from Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). After learning about Esme’s latest sin, the women’s feud becomes tense.

General Hospital star Maura West as Ava Jerome I Michael Yada/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Ava Jerome learns about Nikolas Cassadine’s affair on ‘General Hospital’

Esme has been causing trouble for Ava ever since arriving in Port Charles. The General Hospital villain helped Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), stalk his stepmother, and even torched Ava’s car. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Esme quickly wormed her way back into Ava’s life and her home.

Ava was angry when her husband Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) invited Esme to move into Wyndemere Castle. Esme’s presence caused tension in the couple’s marriage. Nikolas was so charmed by Esme that he failed to listen to Ava’s pleas to kick Esme out.

Ava has no love lost between herself and Esme. Nikolas, on the other hand, is about to lose all of it.#GH is intense, new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/sFdmk4qL0v — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 28, 2022

As the distance grew in their marriage, Nikolas committed the ultimate betrayal by sleeping with Esme. He immediately regretted his decision, especially after Esme showed her true colors. Unable to hide his secret any longer, Nikolas confessed to Ava about his fling with Esme.

Ava Jerome’s confrontation with Esme Prince turns deadly

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and that’s what’s happening to Ava. After learning of Nikolas and Esme’s fling, Ava vows to destroy her husband. But first, she wants to unleash her fury on her rival.

Ava has a lot to get off her chest regarding Esme. The young woman has done nothing but hurt Ava and her loved ones, and it’s time she pays. Yet, Esme’s proven nothing rattles her, and she’ll continue to push Ava’s buttons, something she’ll regret.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers reveal Ava and Esme get into a heated confrontation at Wyndemere. Speculation is their showdown will end in tragedy.

Nikolas Cassadine comes to the rescue on ‘General Hospital’

Esme has become one of the most hated persons in Port Charles, and many people want to get rid of her. But Ava is the one who has the honor of destroying Esme. Speculation is that Esme will be killed during her confrontation with Ava, and the fallout will be dramatic.

Esme can drop the pretense; Ava has only one question left. Why the attacks on her so personal?

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @averykpohl pic.twitter.com/Lze0fsrIQx — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 29, 2022

Ava’s emotions have been rising, and when she sees Esme’s lifeless body, she is shocked. As Ava comes to gripes with killing Esme, Nikolas will jump in to rescue his wife. He set this in motion when he invited Esme into their home, a decision he regrets.

Ava’s already in shambles, and going to prison will send her further over the edge. To protect his wife, Nikolas will cover up Esme’s murder. He’ll make it look like an accident and hope that will be the end of Esme in their lives. However, as General Hospital fans know, the drama is just beginning for Ava and Nikolas.

