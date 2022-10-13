‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Baby Switch Coming for Esme and Willow

Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) has dropped the mother of all bombshells on General Hospital. The young villain recently returned to Port Charles and informed Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) that he’ll be a dad again. Esme’s baby will cause trouble for the Cassadines and another Port Charles resident.

Esme Prince reveals she’s pregnant on ‘General Hospital’

Esme has been a thorn in the Cassdine family tree since her arrival in August 2021. Secretly, Esme has been working with her father, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), to break up Nikolas and Ava Jerome (Maura West). Esme succeeded in her plan when she slept with Nikolas. However, when Ava discovered the affair, it almost cost Esme her life.

Ava and Esme got into a heated argument at Wyndemere, resulting in Esme taking a tumble. Esme disappeared after her fall, and Ava and Nikolas presumed she was dead. But nothing could keep the conniving woman down.

Nikolas caught Esme red-handed in Wyndemere. How will she twist the situation to her advantage this time?#GH is exciting, new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @averykpohl @marcuscoloma pic.twitter.com/Kfhsm78la3 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 11, 2022

Esme’s returned to Port Charles hell-bent on destroying the Cassadines. She’s already got Nikolas on edge after revealing she’s pregnant with his baby. As reported by Soaps.com, General Hosptial spoilers reveal Esme is using her baby to stay out of jail.

Esme’s pregnancy is already starting drama, and more trouble will ensue in the following months.

Esme Prince isn’t the only pregnant woman in Port Charles

It’s soon going to be raining babies in Port Charles. Esme is pregnant with another Cassadine heir; meanwhile, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is expecting a baby. However, Willow’s pregnancy has complications.

What should be a joyous time in Willow’s life is plagued by a leukemia diagnosis. Willow withholds treatment for her baby’s sake, yet the longer she waits, the worse her disease progresses. Willow’s biggest fear is losing her baby, which might happen.

However, it won’t be leukemia that causes Willow to lose her child. Willow and Esme are due around the same time, and speculation is that a baby switch story is coming.

A baby switch would make compelling drama on ‘General Hospital’

Baby switches are a common storyline in soap operas. General Hospital had a huge baby switch storyline involving Willow in July 2018. Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) switched her son Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver) with Willow’s baby, who died. The ordeal was heartwrenching for Willow, and she’ll experience deja vu.

Esme has risen from the shadows and she's in desperate need of information. What will she learn today?#GH is all-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @averykpohl pic.twitter.com/wbMXXeSBes — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 5, 2022

Whether Esme is pregnant or faking is still in question. Esme’s plan for the baby switch could be to get a child to continue her scheme against Nikolas. Or she could switch the babies, fearing her child will be taken away.

Whatever Esme’s reason, there’s a baby switch coming. While the storyline has been played out many times, it’ll make for compelling drama. If Willow believes her baby is dead, she’ll blame herself for the ordeal and strain her relationship with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell).

Meanwhile, Esme and her “bundle of joy” will enjoy life at Wyndemere. Yet, her days of freedom will be numbered.

