‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Is Diane the Hook Killer’s Next Victim?

The hook killer is the most exciting storyline currently on General Hospital. The mystery assailant first appeared in the Aug. 26 episode, attacking Ava Jerome (Maura West). But the vicious attacks didn’t stop there, with Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) becoming the next target. Nobody in Port Charles is safe with a serial killer on the loose.

The hook killer is terrorizing Port Charles citizens on ‘General Hospital’

When the hook killer first attacked Ava, General Hospital fans thought it was a one-time occurrence. Many thought it was Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) or another of Ava’s enemies out for revenge. However, it’s become evident that Port Charles has a serial killer on its hands.

Brando's battle with the attacker ends in bloodshed. Who will survive their altercation behind Charlie's?

An intense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @WactorTractor pic.twitter.com/fCQS049QGN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 14, 2022

Ava was lucky to survive her vicious attack, but the same can’t be said for Brando. In the Sept. 14 episode, Brando was attacked by the culprit. Now his life hangs in the balance as the police try to figure out the killer’s identity and motive.

While the detectives investigate, the perpetrator is still on the loss, stalking his next victim. The person next on the killer’s list could be everyone’s favorite lawyer Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy).

Diane Miller is the hook killer’s rumored next victim

General Hospital fans are on the edge of their seats with the hook killer storyline. Many viewers are fretting that their favorite character could be the assailant’s next victim. One person who might be a target is Diane.

According to Soap Opera Digest‘s latest cover, someone in Port Charles will die. The cover features Ava, Brando, Diane, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). It seems unlikely that Ava, Michael, or Nina would die. So that leaves Brando or Diane as the ones getting killed off.

While the writers seem to be foreshadowing Brando’s death, they do a swerve and kill Diane. Diane has been a part of the soap opera since 2006 and is the town’s resident lawyer. Although she’s defended many citizens throughout the years, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is top her top client. But could her association with Sonny mean her demise?

Port Charles is in mourning on ‘General Hospital’

It will be an emotional week for General Hospital fans. According to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal that Port Charles residents come together to mourn the death of a beloved citizen. Whether that person is Brando or Diane remains to be seen.

Sonny wants to help find whoever attacked Ava and Brando, West Coast. Should Jordan bring him back into the fold?

Tune into a tense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @MauriceBenard pic.twitter.com/kdZwl5cLCk — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 19, 2022

However, one thing is certain, the hook killer’s reign of terror isn’t over. The person’s identity and motive remain a mystery. But they seem to be targeting people close to Sonny. First Ava, and now Brando. It appears nobody close to Sonny is safe.

With his family and loved ones at risk, Sonny will join in the search for the culprit. Will he stop the hook killer before they strike again?

