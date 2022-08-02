‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Esme’s Fatal Fall, Does This Mean She’s Dead?

Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) has been creating trouble in General Hospital since her arrival. The young Port Charles villain has caused a whirlwind of destruction, most centered on Ava Jerome (Maura West). However, Esme may finally get her comeuppance.

General Hospital star Avery Kristen Pohl I Leon Bennett/WireImage

Ava Jerome pushes Esme Prince over the edge on ‘General Hospital’

Esme has a long list of crimes, which includes stalking Ava and torching her car. As if targeting Ava wasn’t enough, she also went after Ms. Jerome’s loved ones. She framed Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) for the release of Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Cameron Webber’s (William Lipton) sex tape.

Ava was furious that Esme was walking around free while Trina faced prison. Ava’s anger toward Esme increased when Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) invited her and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) to move into Wyndemere. The new houseguest wasted little time creating a rift in Nikolas and Ava’s marriage.

Ava has had it with Esme… officially. Which secrets will come out before their confrontation ends?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauraWest @averykpohl pic.twitter.com/WkPowFGNUH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 1, 2022

When Nikolas was at his most vulnerable, Esme seduced him. Nikolas was wrecked with guilt and fearing Esme would blab, he finally confessed the affair to Ava. Undoubtedly, Ava was furious and took her anger out on Esme.

On the August 1st episode of General Hospital, Esme and Ava got into a physical altercation, which resulted in Esme falling off the parapet. Ava and Nikolas watched in horror as Esme’s body went tumbling into the ocean. Now everyone is on pins and needles wondering if Esme’s alive or dead.

Is Esme Prince leaving ‘General Hospital’?

Esme was one of General Hospital‘s most hated villains. Since her arrival in August 2021, she’s made a long list of enemies. Fans have grown to hate the character and wished she’d get a dose of karma.

Well, Esme got what was coming during her fight with Ava. Now the big question is, have viewers seen the last of Esme?

While fans hate the character, Pohl plays the villain remarkably. According to General Hospital Blog, fans will see more of the actor and her character. Pohl reportedly signed a new contract with the show that will keep her around for three more years.

What’s next for the Port Charles villain?

After Esme’s fall, Nikolas searches for her but comes up empty. While it seems unlikely she survived the fall, as General Hospital fans know, anything is possible. Esme could’ve floated out to sea, where she’s picked up by a boat. Or her father, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), could’ve had someone follow her to keep her safe.

Either way, Esme’s reign of terror isn’t done yet. Ava is still in disbelief over killing Esme, and she’ll be on edge as she tries to heal from the aftermath of Esme’s destruction. However, that won’t be easy when Esme’s presence continues to haunt her.

