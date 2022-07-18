‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Is Genie Francis Leaving?

Genie Francis is an essential part of General Hospital. Since 1977 she’s portrayed beloved heroine Laura Webber, whose romance with Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) made them Port Charles’ super couple. Throughout the decades, Francis exited the soap opera several times. With Laura leaving town, many fans wonder if this is the end of Francis’ run.

General Hospital star Genie Francis I Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Is Genie Francis leaving General Hospital?

For the past 45 years, Francis and her character Laura have been a significant part of General Hospital history. Francis’ portrayal of the adored heroine made her a fan favorite and earned her a Daytime Emmy award. Like many actors, Francis exited and returned to the soap opera many times, with her permanent return coming in 2015.

However, Laura’s upcoming departure has fans worried that Francis is leaving the show again. So will fans be bidding farewell to the actor again? According to Soaps In Depth, Francis is leaving; however, it’s a short break. The actor is going on summer vacation and will be gone for a few months.

Laura's limits are being tested, as someone seemingly pulls at her from every direction. Which way will she choose to go?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @GenieFrancis pic.twitter.com/NTLRA7RXYL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 15, 2022

How will Laura Webber be written off the show?

With Francis going on vacation, General Hospital producers need a way to explain Laura’s absence. As seen in the July 15 episode, Laura receives distressing news about her mother, Leslie Webber (Denise Alexander), who was in an accident. Laura is upset and debates whether to rush to Lesley’s aid. Although Laura knows visiting Lesley is the best thing, her gut instinct tells her not to go.

After encouragement from her husband, Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom), Laura decides to leave. However, danger might be following her out of Port Charles. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is out to get Laura and has tried to kill her multiple times. Luckily, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) has thwarted his father’s attempts. But could Lesley’s accident be another of Victor’s ruses in his plot against Laura?

What’s next for Laura Webber on ‘General Hospital’?

Laura’s main priority on General Hospital is ensuring her mother’s well-being. While a break might be a good thing for the Port Charles mayor, she’ll face more drama when she returns. Of course, Victor’s not giving up on his plot, and it’ll be up to Valentin to stop his father.

WATCH: Victor has put Valentin in an unenviable position. #GH pic.twitter.com/xzYnmQN9BN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 15, 2022

Aside from the Cassadine men, Laura must also help her family with their turmoil. Nikolas Cassadine’s (Marcus Coloma) marriage to Ava Jerome (Maura West) is o the skids thanks to Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). When Laura returns, Nikolas and Esme’s affair will be revealed, causing fireworks at Wyndemere.

Laura will be furious with her son and try to offer support as he’s about to lose everything. His marriage is at risk, and so is his relationship with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez). Laura will play mediator as she tries to mend Nikolas’ broken rift with his wife and son.

