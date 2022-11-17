‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Could Heather Be Esme’s Mother?

Heather Webber (Alley Mills) knows how to shake things up on General Hospital. After a six-year absence, the famous villain has returned to terrorize Port Charles. But she may not be alone. Heather could have help from a particular family member.

General Hospital star Alley Mills as Heather Webber I Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ villain Heather Webber has family ties to other Port Charles citizens

Heather has been creating trouble on General Hospital since 1976. When Heather wasn’t getting herself into trouble, she found time for romance. One of her most famous pairings was her marriage to Jeff Webber (William Moses), which resulted in the birth of their son Steve Webber (Scott Reeves).

Heather also had a fling with Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) and gave birth to their son Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth). But Heather gave him up for adoption, and it wasn’t until 2012 that the truth about Franco’s parentage was revealed. Steve and Franco are her only known children.

However, she may have a daughter in Port Charles. A particular young lady who is carrying on her mother’s legacy.

Fans believe Heather Webber is Esme Prince’s mother

The identity of Esme Prince’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) mother is one of the show’s biggest mysteries. Speculation has everyone from Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) to Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) being the mother. But there’s a new candidate to add to the list.

Heather has become a possible suspect in Esme’s maternity debate. When Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) was locked up, he received a letter from Heather W, who said she was a fan. The letter and Heather’s return have many believing she’s Esme’s mother.

On a Reddit thread, fans discussed the possibility of Heather and Esme being mother and daughter. “They may make heather Esme’s mother. We all know Heather and Ryan shouldn’t even know each other one bit, but we’re talking Frank here. He loves to retcon things,” wrote one user.

“Yes, I have had that suspicion for a while, given that they both may have namelessly resided in mental institutions at various times,” wrote one viewer.

“I had that thought too. Heather would’ve had to have been in her late 40s. Ryan told her that her mom was extremely crazy, so it would have to be someone like Heather,” another commenter replied.

Will ‘General Hospital’ make them mother and daughter?

Heather and Esme being mother and daughter seem far-fetched, but it can’t be ruled out. Heather and Ryan haven’t had any interactions, so General Hospital would have to retcon their history to make them Esme’s parents. Since Heather and Ryan are two of Port Charle’s notorious villains, them having a child would spell trouble.

Esme is carrying on her family’s legacy by creating chaos. However, Esme will get a dose of drama when she learns her mother’s identity. If Heather is her mother, it’ll be interesting to see Esme’s reaction.

Will Esme be happy to see Heather and team up to terrorize Port Charles? Or will the young woman have resentment toward her mother?