‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Is Johnny Wactor Leaving?

Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) is an important character in General Hospital. In two years, he’s become a mechanic and henchman for his cousin Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). But Brando’s time in Port Charles might be ending soon.

‘General Hospital’ rumors suggest Johnny Wactor might be leaving

Wactor joined the ABC soap opera in January 2020. The writers introduce his character Brando as a distant cousin of Mike Corbin (Max Gail). As a relative of Mike and Sonny, Brando becomes a prominent player in Port Charles.

Aside from working as the town’s mechanic, Brando also gains the attention of several eligible women. But it’s Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) who wins his heart. In December 2021, the couple mourned the loss of their infant son Liam, who died shortly after birth.

The couple went on to marry, but problems, including Sasha’s addiction, plagued their marriage. More heartache is on the way for the couple. According to Soap Dirt, General Hospital rumors indicate Wactor may be leaving when his character Brando is killed.

How will Brando Corbin be killed?

While there’s no official confirmation that Wactor is leaving General Hospital, upcoming previews reveal bad news. According to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal that during the week of Sept. 19, Port Charles grieves the death of a citizen.

The spoilers also reveal that Sonny will offer comfort while reflecting on his father, Mike. These signs indicate that Brando is the beloved citizen whose death rocks Port Charles. So what causes the tragic demise of the young mechanic?

Rumors suggest that Brando becomes the next victim of a Port Charles serial killer. In the Aug. 26 episode, Ava Jerome (Maura West) was stabbed with a hook by a mystery assailant. Many fans thought it was Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) returning to inflict harm on Ava. However, there may be a more sinister person at large.

How Brando Corbin’s death will affect ‘General Hospital’?

While Ava survived her vicious attack, Brando won’t be so lucky. General Hospital fans will be anxious in the coming days as they await Brando’s fate. While many fans will be upset to see Brando go, the fallout from his death will be dramatic.

Sasha’s life has spiraled out of control because of her addiction and public meltdown. Brando’s death will add more stress and may worsen her addiction. Or it could have the opposite effect. Brando was Sasha’s rock and believed in her when everybody turned their backs on her. His death will be the awakening she needs to get help.

Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) will be heartbroken over her son’s death. She may even lash out at Sasha, who’ll she blame for the tragedy. Meanwhile, Sonny will be on a search for Brando’s killer. Wanting justice, Sonny will use his resources to find the culprit. Will he find the assailant before they claim another victim?

