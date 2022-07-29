‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Joss and Dex Romance in the Air

Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) is a legacy character on General Hospital. As the daughter of Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Jax Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), she’s been a central figure on the show. Now that she’s grown up, Joss is experiencing the same angst as her parents. Most of Joss’ drama centers on her live life, which may be headed for another shake-up.

General Hospital star Eden McCoy I Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Joss Jacks and Dex Heller’s first meeting is less than romantic on ‘General Hospital’

Currently, Joss is in a relationship with Cameron Webber (William Lipton) on General Hospital. The couple’s love life has made huge news in Port Charles after a sex tape was released. Their friend Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) stands trial for the tape’s release, even though Esme Princes (Avery Kristen Pohl) is the culprit.

As if the drama of the tape and trial wasn’t enough, Joss catches her former stepfather Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) in a bad situation. Joss stumbles on Sonny and his henchman Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) roughing up Felty (Brian Norris). Joss is mortified by the sight and admonishes the two men. After she threatens to turn them in to the police, Dex works his charm and convinces her to change her mind.

WATCH: Josslyn is caught between a rock and a hard place. #GH pic.twitter.com/ZQmhfOvAPf — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 26, 2022

Fans believe the two will become Port Charles’ newest couple

Joss stumbling on Sonny and Dex seemed odd. Many viewers thought it was a chance to prove that she’s her mother’s daughter with her judgemental attitude. However, the writers might be setting up a possible Joss and Dex romance.

On Twitter, General Hospital fans pointed out that the two have chemistry. “This scene was interesting, wonder if Joss & Dex become more than friends,” speculated one viewer.

“I saw a little something between Joss and Dex. Since Dex is working for Michael, maybe Joss will be looking for a more mature guy,” wrote one fan.

“Dex and Joss = DOSS or JEX; I see the chemistry between the two,” another commenter chimed in.

“I’m calling it now, I think Joss is going to probably get with sonny’s goon later on,” another user wrote.

What’s next for Joss Jacks and Dex Heller on ‘General Hospital’?

Joss will become infatuated with Dex, which means trouble for her and Cam. Although Joss loves Cam, Dex’s tough and mysterious side captivates her. Yet, Joss will be surprised when she learns Dex’s secrets.

Michael wants a status update from his man on the inside. Has Dev accomplished their goals?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/aerPpB4bBC — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 28, 2022

Unbeknownst to her, Dex is working with her brother Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to bring down Sonny. Michael won’t be too happy about Dex getting close to his little sister and will put the kibosh on the blossoming romance. However, that won’t deter Dex from seeing Joss.

But Michael and Dex’s plan might hinder the henchman’s romantic advances. Speculation is that Michael and Dex’s plot will backfire, and the Corinthos family will suffer. Joss will be one of those hurt by their betrayal, and she’ll wonder if she can trust Dex.

