‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nina Learns Willow’s Sick, Mother-Daughter Reveal Coming Soon

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) can’t seem to stay out of trouble on General Hospital. She’s become the Port Charles pariah since she kept an amnesiac Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) from his family. Although Nina’s tried to redeem herself, nobody would give her another chance. However, that will change when she becomes a savior to someone in town.

General Hospital star Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait and Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves I Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Nina Reeves becomes suspicious of Willow Tait and TJ Ashford on ‘General Hospital’

During her stay in Port Charles, Nina has made a few enemies, including Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen). The two women have always had a tense feud, and things became more heated because of Nina’s relationship with Sonny. Earlier in the year, Nina fought Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) for visitation rights for her grandson Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver). Willow sided with her boyfriend, Michael, in the matter and was ecstatic when they won, and Nina was out of their lives.

However, Nina’s about to become more involved in Willow’s life on General Hospital. Last week, Nina caught Willow hugging TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow). Like many other Port Charles residents, Nina became suspicious of the two and believed an affair was happening.

But Nina will be shocked when she learns important information from TJ.

Nina is tired of the apparent hypocrisy all around her, West Coast. Are her eyes deceiving her?

Nina Reeves learns about Willow Tait’s illness

Willow’s life is one complication after another. After discovering she’s pregnant, Willow was excited about having a family with Michael. However, the good news was overshadowed by her leukemia diagnosis.

Willow is keeping her leukemia a secret from Michael because he already has enough on his plate. With TJ’s help, Willow is figuring out her next step to keep her and the baby safe. Although she doesn’t want anyone else to know about her health, TJ might spill her secret.

According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal that TJ confronts Nina this week. Odds are it’s about her assumption that he and Willow are having an affair. During their argument, TJ might accidentally reveal Willow’s illness.

Nina will be stunned by the news and feel sympathy for Willow. As much as Nina wants to offer her support, she know sthe best thing is to stay away from Willow. However, as Willow’s illness progresses, she’ll need Nina.

Willow Tait needs a biological parent to save her on ‘General Hospital’

Now that Nina knows about Willow’s illness, it won’t be long before everyone else finds out. Michael will be upset when he learns Willow kept this huge secret from him. He’s her boyfriend and the father of her baby, he has a right to know. As Willow and Michael face this crisis, they’ll need their family more than ever.

One person who they’ll need is Nina. Unbeknownst to Willow, Nina is her biological mother. Although Willow was adamant she didn’t want to know the identity of her birth parents, she’ll need them to save her life. As her leukemia progresses, chances are only a family member can help her.

Willow's health is declining as she holds off on treatment. Can TJ convince her to reconsider that choice?

Michael’s mother, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), knows the truth about Willow and Nina. With Willow and her grandbaby’s life in danger, Carly will be forced to tell the truth. Everyone, including Nina and Willow, will be stunned by the news.

Nina won’t hesitate to donate her bone marrow to Willow. But what happens afterward is a different story. The ordeal might bring Willow and Nina closer. Or Willow might not want anything to do with her mother.

