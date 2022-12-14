‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Sasha Finds Love With Chase

No one has endured more heartache on General Hospital than Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson). The past year hasn’t been kind to the model, but things may be looking up. As the New Year approaches, she might fall in love again.

Sasha Gilmore finds a friend in Harrison Chase on ‘General Hospital’

2022 is a year Sasha wants to forget. The year started with tragedy when she and Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) mourned the death of their son Liam. Despite the couple’s grief, they decided to marry, but Sasha kept secrets from her husband.

Sasha began taking drugs again and tried to keep her addiction under wraps. However, several public breakdowns had everyone concerned for her safety. Aside from her addiction, Sasha faced legal trouble after smashing a paparazzi’s car. Brando agreed to be Sasha’s guardian to save his wife from jail.

Yet, just as things were reaching a turning point, tragedy struck again. Brando died after being attacked by the hook killer. It’s been difficult for Sasha, who has a large support system, including her friend Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard).

Sasha Gilmore and Harrison Chase spark romance speculation

Although Sasha is going through her own problems, she doesn’t mind lending an ear to a friend. Chase is upset after discovering his girlfriend, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), didn’t write a letter to help him get resuspended from the police force. Being a cop is Chase’s world, and for Brook Lynn to betray him was hurtful.

Chase seeks Sasha’s advice as he contemplates where he stands with Brook Lynn. However, he may get more than support from her. Sasha and Chase’s scenes have sparked speculation that they’ll become General Hospital‘s next couple.

Some fans voiced their support for a Sasha and Chase romance on Twitter. “I like the idea of Chase and Sasha as a couple. Both are super gorgeous, too,” wrote one user.

“Please let this two be together now. It’s the perfect time for it,” another fan wrote.

“Yes! Put Chase with Sasha; that would be nice, but I know we can’t have nice things on this show,” another commenter replied.

Could they become a couple on ‘General Hospital’?

Soap opera fans know to expect the unexpected with their shows. Sasha and Chase’s scene could be nothing more than two pals talking. However, it could also be General Hospital chemistry testing the two.

Although Chalynn fans want Chase with Brook Lynn, he’s unsure whether to give her another chance. As Chase takes time for himself, he’ll find comfort from another woman, who may turn out to be Sasha. If Sasha starts falling for Chase, she’ll feel guilty. She’ll feel like she’s betraying Brook Lynn and her husband, Brando.

Brando was Sasha’s true love, and it’ll be hard for her to move on. Although she knows Brando wants her to be happy, it’s difficult because of her past trauma. As Sasha deals with her emotions, Chase will be the one to comfort her.

Yet, their growing bond will be met with opposition from Brook Lynn, who’s not ready to give up Chace. Also, there’s Sasha’s mother-in-law/guardian Glady Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs). She may put a hitch in her daughter-in-law’s new romance.