‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for April 3 – 7: The Nurses’ Ball Begins

General Hospital spoilers for Apr. 3 through 7 reveal a week of festivities and chaos. The Nurses’ Ball is back after a three-year absence, but the celebration is cut short by a tragedy. Here’s a glimpse at what to expect.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal chaos at the Nurses’ Ball

Port Charles’ most famous tradition, the Nurses’ Ball is back. It’s a time for everyone to put on their best attire and come together for a good cause. The star-studded event will have plenty of surprise guests, including a musical act.

While Port Charles citizens are having a ball, Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) is frantic. The Nurses’ Ball is her project, but this year she’s not part of the planning. Although Lucy is supposed to be hiding in the safe house, she might sneak out to go to the festivities.

Like many of the prior events, the Nurses’ Ball won’t be without drama. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is called to investigate a crime. The tragic turn of events leads to an arrest, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) receiving bad news, and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) offering assistance.

Victor Cassadine’s plan takes a dangerous turn

Port Charles’ number one enemy Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a man who doesn’t go down without a fight. Everyone is out to take down Victor, but he manages to be one step ahead. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Victor makes a threat. Given that Victor has many enemies, there’s no telling who he threatens.

Meanwhile, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) plans a romantic gesture for Anna Devane (Finolas Hughes). But their evening might be cut short with danger lurking. If Victor learns that Valentin and Anna are alive, the couple’s lives are in jeopardy.

Valentin’s vowed to do everything to protect Anna and take down his father. But will Victor prove to be too much of a threat.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal romance is in the air

While there’s danger lurking, many Port Charles citizens find time for love. Sonny and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) agreed to keep their distance because of the threat against him. However, the couple will reunite to attend the Nurses’ Ball together.

Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) budding romance continues to grow. According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers reveal the couple has an important conversation about their future. They already had their first kiss, so could they be ready for the next step?

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) miss out on the Nurses’ Ball as she awaits her bone marrow transplant. Earlier in the week, the couple enjoys some alone time, which provides a distraction from Willow’s worries. However, later in the week, Michael has something important to tell Willow.

Could the news be related to the recent crime and arrest? Or will he let Willow in on his revenge plan against Sonny? Either way, Willow will be upset by the news and might vent her frustration on Michael.