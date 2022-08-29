‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava’s Life Hangs in the Balance After Vicious Attack

Like many Port Charles residents, Ava Jerome (Maura West) is prone to drama on General Hospital. Her life has been turned upside down in recent weeks thanks to her husband, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). But Ava’s problems worsen after a tragic incident at the Quartermaine picnic.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Ava Jerome’s life hangs in the balance

Last week, all of Port Charles gathered for the Quartermaine picnic. Ned and Olivia Quartermaine (Wally Kurth and Lisa LoCicero) put together the shindig for their family and friends to have fun. However, it was no fun for Ava.

Nikolas and Ava won't be able to keep their Esme-sized secrets a secret forever. What does Victor want in exchange for his silence?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauraWest @marcuscoloma pic.twitter.com/Id5leOzVRq — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 25, 2022

Ava and Nikolas got into a huge fight, during which Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) overheard Nikolas confess to sleeping with Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). Ava left the father and son to hash out, then went down the dock for some alone time. As Ava sipped her drink and cheered to her upcoming divorce, a mystery assailant attacked her with a hook.

According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) stumbles upon a bloody Ava. The picnic comes to a halt as everyone helps Ava and tries to determine what happened.

Fans fear Ava Jerome will die

After suffering a gruesome attack, things don’t look good for Ava on General Hospital. She’ll be rushed to the hospital, where doctors and nurses will do everything they can to save her. However, fans are worried that Ava will die.

Fans shouldn’t worry about losing Ava because West is staying put on the ABC soap opera. Ava will survive her attack; however, she’s not out of the woods yet. Her attacker is still on the loose, and the police must capture them before they can inflict more harm.

Who’s the mystery attacker on ‘General Hospital’?

The biggest mystery on General Hospital is who attacked Ava. There are plenty of suspects, including her husband Nikolas and stepson Spencer. Spencer was an emotional wreck after learning about Nikolas and Esme. Could he have attacked his stepmother in a drunken fit of rage?

"Why are you so resistant to providing answers?!?" #GH pic.twitter.com/Pn2MA0ILDA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 29, 2022

Also, one can’t rule out victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), who considers Ava a threat to his family. Plus, Austin Gatlin-Holt’s (Roger Howarth) cousin Mason (Nathanyael Grey) was snooping around the picnic. Another suspect is Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), who’s been having blackouts. When she returned to the picnic with a cut on her head, Elizabeth roused suspicions from fans.

While all these are good suspects, many think it could be Esme. The last time Esme was seen, she fell off a balcony during a scuffle with Ava. Since then, she’s been absent and presumed dead. However, fans know the young villain is alive and well.

Esme could be in hiding, waiting for the perfect opportunity for revenge. When she saw Ava alone at the picnic, she capitalized on the deadly scheme. Yet, Esme’s plan hits a snag when Ava survives. But the young girl isn’t finished destroying Ava’s life.

