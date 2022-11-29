‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Lies Destroy Her and Drew’s Relationship

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) have become General Hospital‘s newest couple. The two are madly in love and looking forward to a bright future. However, their relationship might be short-lived when Drew uncovers Carly’s secret.

Drew Cain’s search spells trouble for Carly Spencer on ‘General Hospital’

Drew is Port Charles’ resident good guy, which is why Carly fell for him. He’s been a big supporter of Carly as she goes through a troubling year. Between her breakup with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and coming to terms with her past in Jacksonville, Drew has been by her side.

Drew’s fallen head over heels in love with Carly and can’t stop singing her praises. One of the things he loves about her is her honesty. However, he’s about to learn his girlfriend has been lying to him.

Drew’s agreed to help Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) search for her biological parents, which doesn’t sit well with Carly. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers hint that Drew gets a lead in his investigation. His clue will lead him to uncover Carly’s deception.

Drew's search for Willow's birth parents doesn't bode well for his relationship with Carly. Will he find out she lied to him?

Carly Spencer knows the truth about Willow Tait’s maternity

Drew’s search for Willow’s birth parents would be much easier if he asks Carly. Unbeknownst to Drew, his girlfriend already knows that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s biological mother. After Harmony Miller (Inga Cadranel) confessed about Nina and Willow, Drew secretly helped Carly run a DNA test.

The results confirmed that Nina and Willow are mother and daughter, but Carly lied to Drew. Nina is Carly’s number one enemy, and she’s keeping another daughter from Ms. Reeves. Although Carly’s reasoning for staying mum is for Willow’s sake, she’s doing this as payback for Nina taking Sonny away from her.

Carly’s done an excellent job of holding on to the maternity secret. However, she’s about to be busted by her boyfriend.

The couple might be headed for a breakup on ‘General Hospital’

Carly and Drew’s relationship will face its biggest test on General Hospital. Drew will be upset that Carly lied to him for months. Carly will explain she’s was doing the right thing for Willow’s benefit. She’ll then try to convince Drew to help her keep the secret. However, the two might not have a choice.

Carly knows who Willow's biological mother is. The problem is: she doesn't know why that's important.

They’re unaware that a pregnant Willow has leukemia. Willow’s illness is worsening, and she needs a bone marrow transplant to survive. The only person who can save her is a biological parent.

With her son’s girlfriend and unborn child at risk of dying, Carly will finally confess. Nina will be a hero and save Willow, but Carly’s in danger of losing her family. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) will be furious that his mother would let Willow die as payback for Nina.

Carly will become the Port Charles pariah with her deception. So will Drew stick by her side? Or will she also lose him?