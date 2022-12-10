‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Dec. 12 – 16: Carly Sabotages Drew’s Search

General Hospital spoilers for Dec. 12 through 16 indicate a week of scheming. A lot is happening, with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) covering her tracks and Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) plotting an escape. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Carly Spencer panics over Drew Cain’s search

Carly’s worst nightmare is coming true. Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) search for Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) birth parents will uncover Carly’s secret. She already knows that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s birth mother. Yet, since Nina is Carly’s enemy, she’s made it her mission to keep her out of Willow’s life.

But as Drew uncovers new leads, Carly’s lie will blow up. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal a panicked Carly resorts to sabotaging Drew’s investigation. However, what she doesn’t know is she’s doing more harm than good. Carly’s plot to keep Willow’s maternity a secret will backfire big time.

Carly can't help but have some compassion for Nina, West Coast. Can they work together to help Willow?#GH is dramatic, new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @lldubs pic.twitter.com/Sw846h0mEL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 2, 2022

Nikolas Cassadine drops a bombshell on his wife

It’s a battle of wills between Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and his pregnant mistress Esme. He’s keeping her locked up in Wyndemere to keep everyone from finding out their secret. However, Nikolas’ world is about to explode this week.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers reveal Nikolas drops a bombshell on his wife Ava Jerome (Maura West). Could the Cassadine heir confess about Esme’s pregnancy? Or will Nikolas tell a bigger lie regarding his relationship with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst)?

Speaking of Elizabeth, she has a lot on her plate and her worries increase this week. Her concerns may have something to do with her boyfriend Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). Finn is reeling from a shocking discovery he makes this week.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers suggest Spencer Cassadine loses his temper

After being released from prison, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) is trying to get bac to a normal life. But that’s easier said than done. Spencer has a huge chip on his shoulder, and according to General Hospital spoilers from Fame 10, he loses his temper.

Spencer's homecoming is over before it started. Will he and Nikolas ever make amends with one another?

Tune into an explosive, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @nicholasachavez pic.twitter.com/ML5KKA38Y8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 8, 2022

So which person is the victim of Spencer’s wrath? Nikolas seems like a good possibility since the father and son aren’t on good terms. Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) is another candidate. Spencer is jealous of Rory and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), and may warnt he cop to stay away from hs girl.

Whaterver the reason Spener loses his temper, it has him doubting he’s a good person. But Laura Collins (Genie Francis) reminds Spencer that she believes in him.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Heather Webber’s (Alley Mills) return has shaken up Port Charles, but she’s not done yet. This week Heather form an alliance with Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom). The two go way back, and their previous interaction may have resulted in Esme’s conception. With Heather and Ryan reuniting, it spells trouble fro others.

Heather has a visitor, West Coast… and he wants to know what she remembers about the night Anna escaped.

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @AlleyMillsTweet pic.twitter.com/quFYTUZsEr — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 8, 2022

All has been quiet in Port Charles with no hook killer slashing. However, that will change when tragedy strikes again. As the killer targets its next victim, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) uncovers a new clue in the mystery.

As Anna Devane (Finolas Hughes) continues life on the run, she worries it’s causing trouble for her friends. But Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) assures her, he’s there to support her.

Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) doesn’t have much time left with her Huntington’s disease progressing. Before she goes, she’s planning one last birthday bash withe her family and friends. She and her pal Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) share a special moment, which will undoubtedly be tearful.