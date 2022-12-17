‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Dec. 19 – 23: Nina’s Special Mission

General Hospital spoilers for Dec. 19 through 23 reveal a busy holiday for Port Charles residents. A lot of excitement is happening, with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) planning something special while Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) searches for clues. Here’s what to expect during the coming week.

General Hosptial star Cynthia Watros I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nina Reeves plans a special mission on ‘General Hospital’

The holidays are supposed to be a cheerful time. But this season, Nina is feeling down in the dumps. Given that she’s the town pariah and has endured one heartache after another, she needs cheering up.

Nina confides in her friend Phyllis Caulfield (Joyce Guy) about what’s troubling her. Phyllis’ pep talk changes Nina’s attitude. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nina and Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) embark on a mission.

That mission might have something to do with a bash celebrating Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). Or the two women could team up to help out a good cause.

Nina and Sonny are still finding ways to surprise one another… but will his family ever accept their relationship? @MauriceBenard @watroswatros #GH pic.twitter.com/d8TknMuQDc — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 9, 2022

Drew Cain is not giving up on his search

Drew’s search to find Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) birth parents hits a massive roadblock. The roadblock’s name is Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), who is trying to hide the fact that Nina is Willow’s mother. Carly can breathe a sigh of relief that her plan worked; however, it spells doom for Willow.

After Willow learns her mother is dead, she tells Drew she has leukemia and needs a donor. Drew vows not to give up on his search to help Willow. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers hint that Drew seeks Alexis Davis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) help when he comes up with a new theory about Willow’s parents.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers hint the Cassadine family is falling apart

Nobody does family drama better than the Cassadines. Nikolas Cassadine’s (Marcus Coloma) world is falling apart thanks to Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). To help protect Nikolas’ secret about Esme, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) lies that she’s pregnant with his baby.

WATCH: Ava knows Nikolas isn't telling her the whole truth. #GH pic.twitter.com/xz2Beb90GX — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 16, 2022

Elizabeth’s plan does more harm than good. Aside from his and Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) marriage being destroyed, it also impacts his relationship with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). According to Soap Dirt, General Hospital spoilers suggest Spencer will be upset over the news of Nikolas and Elizabeth’s child.

Meanwhile, Esme will continue to play mind games with Nikolas while Ava receives support from her friends.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

The Quartermaines gather to celebrate Christmas; hopefully, it’ll be less chaotic than their Thanksgiving dinner. Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) may not be in a jolly mood when Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) drops devastating news.

Leo's Sicilian Thunderbolt didn't hit Brook Lynn or Chase, but bond they share is undeniable. Can they fix what's been broken? @EastonRocket

#AmandaSetton #GH pic.twitter.com/3XdoEQ1Aw0 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 15, 2022

Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) wants to forget the holidays after losing her husband, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor). As the anniversary of their son Liam’s death looms, Sasha finds comfort from Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). The mob boss has a warm heart toward Sasha and reminds her he’s always there for her.

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is reeling from her boyfriend Rory Cabrera’s (Michael Blake Kruse) death. But she finds support from Spencer, who collaborates with Trina for an investigation. Since the police aren’t close to capturing the hook killer, the youngsters may take it upon themselve to nab the murderer.

Joss Jack (Eden McCoy) seeks comfort from her mother, Carly, as she’s tormented over her feelings between two boys. While Joss is with Cameron Webber (William Lipton), she can’t ignore her feelings for Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). Joss and Dex’s attraction grows stronger when he comes to her rescue later this week.