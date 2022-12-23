‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Dec. 26 – 30: Britt’s Party Gets Underway

General Hospital spoilers for Dec. 26 through 30 reveal that surprises are in store for Port Charles. Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) begins, while guests plan fresh starts for the New Year. Here’s what to expect for next week.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Britt Westbourne is full of surprises

Britt’s time is running out as her Huntington’s disease worsens. The Chief of Staff is getting her final affairs in order before saying goodbye. Britt’s latest move involves quitting her job, which stuns her friend and co-worker Terry Randolph (Cassandra James). Meanwhile, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) makes a heartfelt promise to her daughter.

Later in the week, Britt’s family and friends gather to celebrate her birthday. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Britt’s party will be filled with surprises. One has to wonder what drama will loom at Britt’s final soiree.

Britt wants to get her affairs in order without her nearest and dearest realizing why. Can she pull it off?

Ava Jerome receives an unexpected apology

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. That’s how Ava Jerome (Maura West) is feeling after learning Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) got Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) “pregnant.” If only Ava knew the truth about her husband’s love child.

Ava is set on revenge against her cheating husband, and reveals the next step of her plan this week. But the surprises aren’t over for Ava.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) apologies to his stepmother. The two haven’t always gotten along, and Spencer scared Ava by stalking her. But his time in prison has made him grow, and he’s taking responsibilities for his actions.

Meanwhile, Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) continues to persuade Elizabeth to side with her, but fails. Esme then plot a risky move in her quest for freedom, one that may pay off.

‘General Hospital’ spoiler suggest Anna Devane and Valentin Cassadine hit roadblocks

Being on the run isn’t how Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) envisioned spending the holidays together. But if they don’t clear Anna’s name, they might not have any more holidays together. The couple continue tracking leads in finding Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring). According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers reveal their latest clue leads them to another roadblock.

Anna and Valentin made it out of Ireland, but they can't stay on the run forever. Where will they go next?

Meanwhile, back in Port Charles, Anna’s friends are doing everything they can to help. Robert and Mac Scorpio (Tristan Rogers and John J. York) get down to negotiating. Laura Collins (Genie Francis) offers a deal to Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) in exchange for taking down Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) may not live another year since her leukemia is in Stage 4. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) offers encouragement to his girlfriend, although he’s scared of losing her. With time running out, Michael is hope a bone marrow donor will give them a holiday miracle.

Meanwhile, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) continues his search for Willow’s biological family. Unbeknownst to him, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) knows Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s mother. But Carly wants to keep that secret under wraps.

Spencer offers support to Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) as she mourns Rory Cabrera’s (Michael Blake Kruse) death. With the hook killer targeting people close to her, Trina sets out to find he culprit. Luckily, she has Spencer to help with the investigation and keep her safe.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Amanda Setton) hope of reuniting with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) is looking bleak. Needing a friend to talk to, she seeks Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) help. Hopefully, Maxie can send Brook Lynn and Chase back on the right path. Speaking of Chase, he meets with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) again for a friendly chat.