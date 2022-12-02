‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Dec. 5 – 9: Elizabeth Keeps More Secrets From Finn

General Hospital spoilers for Dec. 5 through 9 reveal it’ll be a secretive week in Port Charles. A lot is happening with Elizabeth Webber’s (Rebecca Herbst) Wyndemere visits and Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) plans. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Hamilton Finn is suspicious of Elizabeth Webber

Secrets have rocked Elizabeth and Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) relationship. The truth about Jeff Webber’s (William R. Moses) affair with Finn’s late wife, Reiko (Mele Ihara), has tested the couple. But they’ll experience more issues with Elizabeth lying to her boyfriend.

Elizabeth has been helping Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) with his captive pregnant mistress Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). Finn’s become suspicious of Elizabeth’s visits to Wyndemere, yet isn’t getting any answers from her or Nikolas. According to Fame 10, General Hospital spoilers reveal Finn will witness something shocking when he follows Elizabeth to Wyndemere.

Maybe he’ll catch Elizabeth and Nikolas in a compromising position and jump to the wrong conclusion.

Elizabeth springs into action to help Esme and her baby. What will come of her medical emergency?

Operation take down Victor Cassadine is in full effect

Framing Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) for Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) shooting has made Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) public enemy number one. While Anna is on the lam, her loved ones are working to clear her name. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) comes up with a plan which involves Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) creating a diversion.

But they’re not the only two going after Victor. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and Laura Collins (Genie Francis) team up. With everyone gunning for Victor, the Cassadine patriarch better watch his back.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers hint that Trina Robinson seeks love advice

Young Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) heart is torn between two men. Although she’s dating Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse), she can’t stop thinking about Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). She loves Spencer, yet their relationship is plagued by one challenge after another.

Needing advice, Trina turns to her friend and mentor, Ava Jerome (Maura West). Ava and her stepson Spencer aren’t on the best terms, so her advice to Trina will be interesting. Will she convince Trina not to give up on Spencer?

Trina and Spencer have much to discuss. How will he explain his deception throughout her trial?

Speaking of Spencer, it’ll be an exciting week for him. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers, he receives a surprise. Could that surprise be from Trina or one of his friends? or could it be news about his prison sentence?

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Ava agrees to work with Mac Scorpio (John J. York) and Kevin Collins (Jon Linstrom) to trap Esme. As part of the plan, Ava visits Ryan Chamberlain (Lindstrom) to goad him into revealing Esme’s whereabouts. Will Ava’s plan work? Or has she met her match in Ryan?

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will do what he does best by issuing a threat. His henchman Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), has been on his bad side recently. Sonny could warn Dex to stay away from Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) and get his head back in the game. Meanwhile, Nina Reeves’ (Cynthia Watros) attempt at bonding with Joss backfires.

Britt faces an uncertain future after learning of the progression of her Huntington’s disease. The Chief of Staff confides in Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) about her fears and plans.

Meanwhile, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) worries about her fate as her leukemia worsens. With time running out, Willow and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) discuss their future. While it’s an upsetting discussion, Michael has to face the fact that he may have a future without Willow.