‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Elizabeth’s Parents Are Coming to Port Charles

Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) is a legacy character in General Hospital. As a member of the Webber family, she’s been a prominent part of Port Charles since her arrival in 1997. Elizabeth is the only Webber left in town, but that’s about to change.

General Hospital star Rebecca Herbst as Elizabeth Webber I Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Elizabeth Webber will receive a long overdue visit from her parents on ‘General Hospital’

Elizabeth has strong ties to two of General Hospital‘s prominent families. She’s the granddaughter of Steve Hardy (John Beradino) and Jeff Webber (formerly Richard Dean Anderson). After Jeff left Port Charles in 1981, he moved to Colorado, where he married Carolyn, and they raised Elizabeth and her sister Sarah Webber (Jennifer Sky).

In 1997, Elizabeth moved to Port Charles to live with her grandmother Audrey Hardy (Rachel Ames) and Sarah. Elizabeth quickly establishes a new life, and over the years, the Webber family grows with her three sons. After Sarah leaves, Audrey is the only relative Elizabeth has left.

Elizabeth is long overdue for a visit from her parent. With the current circumstances in her life, Jeff and Carolyn decided to come to town.

Elizabeth wants to be left alone, West Coast… but her memories are harder to ignore than her friends and family.

‘General Hospital’ casts William Moses and Denise Crosby as Jeff and Carolyn Webber

Jeff and Carolyn’s absence from Elizabeth’s life has gone on long enough. The couple has missed many memorable moments in their daughter’s life. Elizabeth will finally see her parents when they arrive in Port Charles.

According to Soap Opera Digest, William Moses has been cast as Jeff, while Denise Crosby is Carolyn, making her first-ever appearance on the soap opera. Moses is no stranger to soap operas. His most memorable role was as Cole Gioberti on the primetime soap Falcon Crest.

Crosby, best known for her work as Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation, will play Elizabeth’s unseen mother, Carolyn. While Crosby is known for her primetime work, the actor had a three-day stint on Days of Our Lives in 1980.

The arrival of her parents opens up old wounds for Elizabeth Webber

The past year has been tough on Elizabeth. First, she was stalked by a mystery person who shredded her wedding dress and torched Franco Baldwin’s (Roger Howarth) art. Later Elizbther was revealed as the stalker because of a sleepwalking episode.

Elizabeth checked herself into Shadybrook, where she received help from Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom). Her family and friends rallied around her, but Elizabeth rejected the idea of inviting her parents to come to visit. Elizabeth has a lot of resentment toward Jeff and Carolyn, and thanks to Kevin’s hypnosis, she’s gaining a clearer picture.

During her sessions, Elizabeth recalls seeing a woman, later identified as Reiko Finn (Mele Ihara), at the end bottom of a staircase. Elizabeth was later shocked to learn Reiki is Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) late wife. Elizabeth is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery and seeks her parents’ help.

Jeff and Carolyn’s visit will provide her with answers and allow Elizabeth to unleash her pent-up hurt against her parents. The family reunion won’t be joyful, but it’ll be emotional as Elizabeth faces her past.

