‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for December 2022

General Hospital spoilers for December 2022 reveal Port Charles residents will fret with worry. Big stuff is happening with Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) plan to Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) concerned about her future. Here’s what to expect for the coming month.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Valentin Cassadine works to clear Anna Devane’s name

Valentin’s always had a tumultuous relationship with his father, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). Tensions between the two are now at an all-time high thanks to Vicor framing Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) for Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) shooting. With the help of Anna’s friends, Valentin helped his girlfriend escape prison.

But time’s of the essence to clear Anna’s name. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers reveal Valentin and Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) work together to bring Lucy’s shooter to justice. The two men have their work cut out, but maybe a Christmas miracle will reunite them with Anna and Lucy.

Elizabeth Webber and Nikolas Cassadine raise eyebrows

Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) always manages to get herself into a sticky situation. She’s been roped into helping her ex Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), with his pregnant mistress Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). Elizabeth’s secret visits to Wyndemere are drawing suspicions from her boyfriend, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton).

According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers reveal Finn witnesses a shocking moment. Could he catch a glimpse of a captive Esme? Or perhaps he witnesses a close moment between Elizabeth and Nikolas?

Meanwhile, Nikolas’ wife, Ava Jerome (Maura West), visits Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) to gain information about Esme’s whereabouts.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Willow Tait is preparing for the worse

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) won’t be having a joyous holiday. The mom-to-be is worried she doesn’t have much time left because her leukemia is progressing. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal Willow and Micheal Corinthos (Chad Duell) discussing their future in case something happens to her.

Meanwhile, Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) search for Willow’s biological parents continues. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) will do what she can to ensure Drew doesn’t discover Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s mother. If Carly only knew it was a life-or-death situation, then maybe she’d tell the truth.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

After learning about the progress of her Huntington’s disease Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) makes a decision about her future. Britt shares her plans with her friend Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth), whom she trusts. Meanwhile, Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) senses something’s wrong with Britt.

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) gives a warning to Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). Odds are it has to do with Dex’s interest in Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy). Nina tries to give Joss advice, but it won’t go so well, given that Nina is her mom’s enemy.

Josslyn has developed a bond with Dex, West Coast… is it strictly business or something more?

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) seeks Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner) help in capturing the hook killer. However, Alexis’ quest to lure the murderer may put her in danger.

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) seeks love advice from Ava. Will Miss Jerome point Trina in the right direction or advise her to move on? Meanwhile, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) receives a surprise. Could he be released from prison, bringing him one step closer to reuniting with Trina?