‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for the Fall 2022 Season

General Hospital spoilers suggest it’ll be a dramatic time for many Port Charles citizens. From secrets to relationship issues, a lot is happening. Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect for the fall 2022 season.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers suggest the Corinthos family deals with secrets

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Nina Reeves’ (Cynthia Watros) relationship is becoming more serious. However, the couple’s romance will be tested this fall. Nina becomes suspicious of someone in Sonny’s inner circle, and when she learns the person’s secret, she faces a tough dilemma.

Sonny’s ex-wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is moving on with her new beau Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). However, when a visit to Jacksonville brings up Carly’s past, she decides her future. Drew, being the dutiful boyfriend he is, will be there every step.

Back in Port Charles, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is gung ho about his plan to take down Sonny. However, Michael’s plan may end up hurting his family more than Sonny. Michael’s henchman Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) is distracted from work by Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy), who’s developed a crush on the young man.

Meanwhile, Michael’s pregnant girlfriend, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), continues to keep her leukemia a secret. As Willow begins treatment, she’ll rely on her friend TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow). According to Soap Opera Digest, General Hospital spoilers suggest Willow and TJ’s friendship might take a romantic turn.

Takedowns in the Cassadine family

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is helping her beau Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), take down his father, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). However, their plan isn’t without a few snags. With Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) assistance, she might keep Victor distracted, so the couple rescues Charlotte Cassadine (Amelie McLain).

Meanwhile, Ava Jerome (Maura West) is recovering from her vicious attack by the hook killer. Ava’s brush with death might bring her and her estranged husband, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), together. However, Esme Prince’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) presence will haunt them.

Relationship issues plague ‘General Hospital’ couples

The fall season might spell doom and gloom for many Port Charles couples. Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) continues to deal with repressed memories and comes to a realization about her childhood. While Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) wants to help, Elizabeth continues to push him away.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) have finally confessed their love for each other. However, their happiness might be cut short because of Linc Brown (Dan Buran). As the couple work to take down the scheming record producer, tension will arise.

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) is still searching for answers on his biological father, who might be Mac Scorpio (John J. York). While Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) presses Mac to discover the truth, he shows reluctance. Meanwhile, Cody continues to pull on the charm with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud).

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will remain conflicted in her feelings for Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse). But that’s not the only chaos she’ll face. Her mother, Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr), keeps a secret about Trina’s paternity, which Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) might discover.

