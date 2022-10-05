‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022

General Hospital spoilers suggest emotions will run high in Port Charles this month. A lot is happening, from the hook killer on the loose to family drama. Here’s what to expect during October.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers suggest the search for the hook killer continues

It’s been over a month since the hook killer started wreaking havoc in Port Charles. The mystery assailant made their presence known at the Quartermaine picnic by attacking Ava Jerome. Since then, the attacker has killed Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) and attacked Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy).

The search for the killer is on, and the detectives better hurry. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal the hook killer will strike again. As for the assailant’s identity, Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) remains the number one suspect with fans.

Sonny Corinthos tries to make amends with his family

Emotions are running high for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). So far, most of the hook killer’s victims are people close to him. When Sonny’s right-hand man Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), becomes a suspect, the mob boss resorts to violence to get him to confess. However, Sonny’s tactics are derailed when Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) come to Dex’s rescue.

Sonny is already on the outs with his kids because of Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), and his treatment of Dex will further strain their relationship. Yet, Sonny receives some guidance from Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs), who reminds him family is important. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers suggest Sonny takes steps to mend his and Michael’s rift.

Michael is set on getting revenge on Sonny, which almost cost Dex his life. Will Michael realize it’s not worth it? Or will he continue with his plan, which will cause more destruction?

The Cassadine family is falling apart

Drama is rearing its ugly head for the Cassadine family, and Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is trying to keep them together. One of Victor’s first orders of business is ordering Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) to divorce Ava. Nikolas is in a dilemma between his estranged wife and his uncle. But his problems will worsen when Esme returns to create more turmoil.

Meanwhile, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is working to take down his father. With Anna Devane’s (Finola Hughes) help, Valentin hopes to reunite with his daughter Charlotte Cassadine (Amelie McLain). However, Anna’s plan hits a snag, and it might have to do with her accomplice Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) falling for Victor.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) prison sentence is underway at Pentonville. Things aren’t going well for the young man who other inmates harass. However, he finds help from a new ally, Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).

Meanwhile, Spencer’s lady love Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), is facing family drama as she clashes with her future stepfather Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) is forced to play peacemaker between her daughter and her fiancé. Curtis and Portia’s wedding plans might be derailed since his divorce from Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) was never finalized. But that’s not the only problem; the secret of Trina’s paternity might bust up Portia and Curtis.

Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) finds herself opening up to Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) about her past. Britt’s declaration might have the couple taking the next step in their blossoming romance. It might also help Cody seek the truth about whether Mac Scorpio (John J. York) is his father.

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is stuck in Jacksonville, coming to terms with her past. She receives help from Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), who flies to Florida to offer support. Carly’s stay in Florida will bring her and Drew closer; however, their return to Port Charles might bring trouble.

