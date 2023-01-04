‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Hook Killer’s Identity Revealed

The hook killer is a major storyline on General Hospital. Since August 2022, the mystery person has been terrorizing Port Charles and claiming victims. After four months of suspense, the killer’s identity is finally revealed.

General Hospital star Alley Mills as Heather Webber I Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal that Heather Webber is the hook killer

Since Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) attack at the Quartermaine picnic, the infamous hook killer has terrorized Port Charles. The murderer has added Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), and Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) to their list of victims. The killer showed no signs of slowing down in the New Year.

Josslyn is in the fight for her life. Can she escape the Hook before they claim their next victim?

An intense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @RealEdenMccoy pic.twitter.com/nDwrXcYdiR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 3, 2023

In the Jan. 3, 2023 episode, Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) become the hook killer’s next target. However, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) came to her rescue. As the killer and Britt tangled, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) fired a gun, scaring off the perpetrator.

Later the hook killer was alone on the pier and took off their mask to reveal she was Heather Webber (Alley Mills).

Fans react to the hook killer revelation

The hook killer’s identity was one of the biggest mysteries from the soap opera. Fan theories began to form on who could be the killer. Everyone from Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) to A.D.A. Jennifer Arden (Jennifer Field) was a suspect. But it was Heather all along.

Although Heather is locked up at D’Archam, suspicions arise after she contracts an illness she didn’t get from the asylum. Heather is sneaky, so her leaving the hospital and returning wouldn’t be out of the question. While Heather as the hook killer, was supposed to be a big reveal, not everyone was happy about it.

On a Reddit thread, General Hospital fans voiced their opinion on the hook killer revelation. “I knew it was Heather as soon as she reappeared!” wrote one viewer.

“Heather????? Lazy. Just lazy,” declared one user.

“Okay, guys, now I’m convinced it’s not just Heather. These writers are incompetent, but they can’t be this useless,” another commenter replied.

“I think heather is just a copycat and the real Hook has yet to be shown, at least I hope lol,” wrote another fan.

The storyline is far from over

Heather came close to being busted, thanks to Dex. Although she escaped, Heather has a cut on her wrist which will raise suspicions. With Britt’s report and the hook, the police will have enough evidence to arrest Heather. However, their case is far from closed.

WATCH: Heather plays a game of cat and mouse with the brothers Scorpio. ? #GH pic.twitter.com/1BRLS61UlU — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 27, 2022

Speculation is that Heather may not be the hook killer. She could be covering for her daughter Esme who is the real killer. Most victims were connected to Esme’s rival Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). So it’s understandable how Esme could be suspected of being the killer.

Heather wants to protect her daughter and may have attacked the victims to throw the investigation off, Esme. Or the evil mother and daughter duo could secretly have teamed up to terrorize Port Charles. Whether Heather, Esme, or both of them are, the killer remains to be seen. But this storyline is far from over, and there will be more twists.