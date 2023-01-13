‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Jan. 16 – 20: Fallout From the Nina and Willow Reveal

General Hospital spoilers for Jan. 16 through 20 reveal an explosive week. The reveal that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) are mother and daughter is finally here. Read on to find out what happens in the fallout.

General Hospital stars Katelyn MacMullen and Cynthia Watros I Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers Nina Reeves learns Willow Tait’s her daughter

It’s the moment everyone has been waiting for; after eight months, Nina finally learns that Willow is her daughter. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) was determined to keep the secret, but Willow’s illness forces her to come clean. Nina is shocked when she hears the news, and her immediate reaction is to see Willow. Yet, Nina’s visit with Willow may not go well.

According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nina seeks comfort from Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Chances are Willow rejects her biological mother, but she might be changing her mind. Later in the week, Nina awaits important news regarding the bone marrow match. If Nina saves Willow’s life, this may bring mother and daughter closer.

Michael Corinthos’ angry reaction

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) worries about Willow and their unborn baby. It’s a difficult time, and he’s filled with mixed emotions. When he learns that Nina is Willow’s mother, he responds in true Michael fashion.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers reveal Michael unleashes his anger. Could it be directed at Nina, who he’ll never forgive for stealing Sonny from his family? Or maybe Michael will be furious at Carly for keeping Willow’s maternity a secret?

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Nikolas Cassadine’s downfall continues

Nikolas Cassadine’s (Marcus Coloma) life continues to fall apart. Now that everyone knows he got Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) pregnant, he’s losing everything. The police are hounding Nikolas about Esme’s disappearance, and he meets with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) to get their stories straight.

"The Cassadines would be better off if they cut their losses!" #GH pic.twitter.com/yNFk0A8WyE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 10, 2023

But Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is the biggest threat to Nikolas. According to Soap Dirt, General Hospital spoilers suggest Victor plots a new move against his nephew. Victor enlists Nikolas’ ex-wife Ava Jerome (Maura West), in his latest scheme. With Victor and Ava teaming up, it spells more trouble for Nikolas.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Heather Webber (Alley Mills) was revealed as the notorious hook killer, although some doubt she’s the actual killer. Heather has done a great job of keeping her secret, but the walls may be closing in. This week she draws suspicions, which could have Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) ready to make an arrest.

Ryan has an inkling he knows the Hook's true identity. Will Heather be receptive to his plan to vindicate their daughter?

Tune into a brand-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @thejonlindstrom pic.twitter.com/LvHbWNJ9nK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 5, 2023

Micheal’s primary focus is on Willow; however, he takes a break from sitting at her bedside to confront Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). He warned Dex to stay away from his sister Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy), but the henchman didn’t listen. Michael will be furious when he sees Dex and Joss together. Meanwhile, Joss will express her sympathy to someone who could use it.

Cam Webber (William Lipton) is nursing a broken heart after Joss dumped him. The youngster faces more heartache after a bombshell is dropped on him. Perhaps he learns that Joss cheated on him with Dex. If so, Cam won’t stop unleashing his feelings toward his cheating ex-girlfriend.