‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Jan. 2 – 6: Tragedy Strikes Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers for Jan. 2 through 6 reveal a tragic New Year. A lot is happening with another hook killer attack and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) receiving shocking news. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

General Hospital stars Tanisha Harper, Tristan Rogers, and John J. York I Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal another tragedy rocks Port Charles

2022 brought much tragedy to Port Charles as everyone mourned the deaths of beloved citizens. Most of the deaths were caused by the hook killer. Since August, the mystery assailant has been on the loose.

According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal the killing spree continues into 2023. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) will have his work cut out as he tries to capture the killer. Can he crack the case before more deaths rock Port Charles?

The Hook Killer is ready to talk… but only with Alexis. What will Dante and Jordan make of these new pen pals?

A thrilling, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #DominicZamprogna pic.twitter.com/Ka1NCJzdTB — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 2, 2022

Nikolas Cassadine and Elizabeth Webber grow closer

There’s nothing like a secret to bring two exes together. Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) has become involved in helping Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) keep his pregnant mistress Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). As part of their plan, Elizabeth lied about her affair with Nikolas to protect his secret.

Their partnership has created turmoil including ruining Nikolas’ marriage to Ava Jerome (Maura West). With Ava out of the picture, Nikolas may find support from somewhere else. According to Soap Dirt, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nikolas confides in Elizabeth. As the two become preoccupied with their growing feelings for each other, Esme continues to plot her escape from Wyndemere.

Meanwhile, Spencer will receive shocking news. Since he and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) are trying to track down he hook killer, maybe he finds a clue. Or he could find Esme and learn that she’s carrying his father’s baby?

‘General Hospital’ spoilers hint that Willow Tait receives important news

2022 hasn’t been a good year for Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen). The mom-to-be should be planning for the arrival for her upcoming bundle of joy. But Willow’s leukemia has her worried about her and her baby’s fate.

The New Year may bring hope for the young woman. According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers reveal Willow receives important news. Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) might have found a bone marrow donor for Willow, and that person will be Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros).

The tables have turned on Carly and Nina in recent weeks… but what will it take for them to realize they both have the power to help Willow? @lldubs @watroswatros #GH pic.twitter.com/zWwqR1RQ9E — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 27, 2022

Although they have bad history, Nina won’t hesitant in helping Willow. This could be the beginning of Willow and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) changing their attitude toward Nina. Unbeknowns to everyone, except Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), Nina and Willow are mother and daughter.

Carly’s done everything in her power to hide Willow’s maternity. But Willow finally sharing her leukemia diagnosis will eat at Carly’s conscience.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Dante is busy with his police work, but he finds time to have a talk with Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). The topic of conversation is Dante’s friend Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), and the handsome cop reveals a secret about their childhood. Meanwhile, Cody is offered advice from Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner).

Mac can't help but think of what might have been. Can he and Cody find any other ways to bond?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @JohnJYork @JustJokingJK pic.twitter.com/y0jYYJnT9Z — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 26, 2022

Cameron Webber (William Lipton) meets with his former step-grandfather Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner). The two will bond as they reminisce about Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth).

Heather Wwebber (Alley Mills) can’t stay out of trouble. When Heather’s latest actions land her in hot water, she’s forced to defend her actions.