‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Mar. 27 – 31: Port Charles Pays Tribute to Epiphany

General Hospital spoilers for Mar. 27 through 31 reveal it’ll be an emotional week. Port Charles gathers to pay tribute to a beloved citizen while another tragedy strikes. Here’s a glimpse of what to expect.

General Hospital star Sonya Eddy I PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Port Charles receives news about Epiphany Johnson

It’s been three months since the tragic death of Sonya Eddy. The actor who played Epiphany Johnson on the ABC soap opera died on Dec. 19, 2022, at 55. The writers have explained Epiphany’s absence as being out of town. On the Mar. 22, 2023, episode, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) mentioned being unable to get ahold of Epiphany, who was at John Hopkins.

Port Charles is about to receive shocking news about their friend and colleague. The news about Epiphany’s death quickly spreads around town as everyone mourns the no-nonsense nurse. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal a special tribute episode about Epiphany will air on Mar. 29.

It’ll be an emotional moment as the cast, crew, and fans mourn the beloved character and her portrayer.

Another tragedy strikes Port Charles

Tragedy seems to be a recurring theme during the week of Mar. 27 through 31. This time the grim news might be centered around mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sonny’s life is in danger as he awaits the Pikeman shipment.

Although Sonny’s a tough man, the recent hit has him rattled. Sonny’s primary concern is protecting his loved ones. But tragedy might befall him or someone close to him.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) makes a horrific discovery. Dex could stumble upon a wounded Sonny in critical condition. Although Dex was working with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to take down Sonny, he’d grown close to the mob boss. Seeing Sonny injured will have Dex rethinking his partnership with Michael.

Meanwhile, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) call a truce as they rally around Sonny.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Spencer Cassadine makes a deal he’ll regret

Young lad Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) should be enjoying life with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). But Spencer’s primary focus is getting custody of his baby brother Ace Cassadine (Joey and Jay Clay). Spencer wants to give Ace a normal upbringing instead of being raised by his criminal mother, Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl).

Spencer’s faced many roadblocks in his custody bid, but he’s about to receive help. According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers reveal Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) offers a proposition to Spencer. If anyone can help in Spencer’s custody battle, it’s Victor.

Spencer is so desperate to get custody of Ace that he’ll do anything. But will he regret his decision?

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) is feeling the effects after confessing about her and Nikolas Cassadine’s (Adam Huss) crime. She feels guilt and remorse for what she did, but she receives a boost of support. A heartfelt conversation with Laura Collins (Genie Francis) offers Elizabeth some much-needed insight into her situation.

WATCH: Lucy's ears perk up whenever she hears the sub par planning of a black tie charity event. #GH pic.twitter.com/wNZkBoc0MK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 21, 2023

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) has become involved in Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) plan to take down Victor. This week, he delivers important information to the duo. Meanwhile, Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) attempt to escape the safehouse backfired. With the Nurses’ Ball set to begin, Lucy is determined to be there; however, a crisis could derail her plans.