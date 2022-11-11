‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Nov. 14-18: Curtis Receives Important News

General Hospital spoilers for Nov. 14 through 18 reveal a week of secrets and confrontations. A lot is happening, from Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) confronting her daughter to Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaugnessy) showdown. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

General Hospital stars Donnell Turner and Brooke Kerr I Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Curtis Ashford receives answers

The week of Nov. 14 starts with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) receiving surprising news. No, he doesn’t learn that Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is his daughter; there’s still a long time before that’s revealed. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers say Curtis receives news about his health.

Curtis’s father, Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett), has schizophrenia, and Curtis is worried he may inherit the disorder. But his doctor’s visit gives Curtis good news when he learns he won’t inherit the illness. This is also a huge relief for Portia, who was worried Trina could be affected. Now, Portia must decide when and if to tell the truth about Trina to Curtis.

Victor Cassadine and Laura Collins face off

Port Charles’ favorite villain has caused plenty of destruction within the past month, mainly for Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Valentin and Anna aren’t about to be deterred by Victor’s plot. As the couple goes on the run back home, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) confronts Victor. Laura’s visit will make the Cassadine patriarch angry and plot his next move.

Meanwhile, Victor’s partner in crime, Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), is on edge. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers say that a suspicious Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) confronts Holly. Will she confess everything to Robert? Or will she keep quiet about her association with Victor?

‘General Hospital’ spoilers suggest Carly Spencer helps

Carly’s week starts with a confrontation with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). The two women have a history and may reignite their rivalry because of their kids. Odds are Carly’s fury will have to do with Cameron Webber (William Lipton) and her daughter Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy).

According to Fame 10, General Hospital spoilers say that Joss confides a secret to her mother. Could Carly learn that Joss has a crush on Dex Heller (Evan Hofer)? Or could Joss’s secret be related to Carly and Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) romance? Joss caught the two together, and she may be worried about her mother’s new relationship.

Speaking of Drew, he’ll be offering a helping hand this week. Could his good deed have something to do with helping him and Carly out of their insider trading saga?

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) is in panic mode when his pregnant mistress Esme Prince (Avery Kriston Pohl), fakes a medical scare. He’ll have no choice but to let Esme out and get her help. He’ll turn to his friend Elizabeth for assistance with Esme. But his plan hits a snag when Esme goes missing.

Esme wants out of Nikolas' tower and she wants out now, West Coast. How will she manage to escape?

Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) has had a challenging year. As she approaches the anniversary of her son Liam’s death, she’s an emotional wreck. With Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) gone, she’ll have nobody to turn to for comfort. Relieving these memories will be painful for Sasha, who might look to ease her distress.

After learning about the extent of Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) illness, she and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) make a big decision. Will that decision have something to do with treatment? Or would the couple decid to make their relationship official?