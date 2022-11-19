‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Scheming and Showdowns for Carly

General Hospital spoilers for Nov. 21 through 25 reveal a week of lies. A lot is happening, from Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) keeping secrets to Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) confrontations. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Carly Spencer deals with confrontations

Carly will be front and center for most of the week. The blonde beauty does what she does best with lying and yelling. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly’s week starts with her lying to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Chances are Carly lies to Sonny about the reason she met with Brick (Stephen A. Smith).

Carly later meets with her son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), who tells her important news. Odds are it’ll be about Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) search for her birth parents. Carly will panic because she knows Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s birth mother.

Speaking of Nina, she and Carly come face-to-face in a heated exchange. During the melee, Nina possibly becomes suspicious when Carly lets one of her secrets slip.

Britt Westbourne receives news about her health

Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) has dedicated her life to helping others. Now, it’s her turn to seek assistance. Britt is showing symptoms of Huntington’s disease and is worried about her condition.

According to Soap Dirt, General Hospital spoilers reveal Britt receives an update on her health. Britt’s diagnosis isn’t good and increases her fears. Britt will confide in her mother, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), about her diagnosis.

Liesl will put on a brave front but worries about her daughter. Britt’s condition may worsen, leading to her rumored upcoming exit from Port Charles.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers hint that Holly Sutton feels the walls closing in on her

Holly’s return to Port Charles has been anything but peaceful, thanks to Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). Holly is trying to keep her partnership with Victor a secret, but it’s hard when Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) is pressing for answers. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers hint that Holly’s stress will increase with Victor’s latest orders.

Robert is starting to see cracks in Holly's story. Will he find out that she's been working for Victor all along?

Speaking of Victor, he finally comes face-to-face with his son Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). The father and son exchange won’t be pleasant because Victor framed Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) for Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) disappearance. Valentin receives help to take down Victor from Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight). Will the two discover what happened to Lucy and clear Anna’s name?

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) meets with her mother, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), to discuss an important matter. Does it have something to do with the hook killer? Or could Sam’s visit be about her relationship with Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna)?

Scott doesn't want to believe the things Cody said about Dominique. Can Liesl and Britt help him separate fact from fiction?

There’s no love lost between Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). The Port Charles lawyer issues a warning to Mr. Bell. Perhaps it’s a threat to say away from him and his family. Or maybe it has something to do with Britt.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) has a confrontation with her arch nemesis Linc Brown (Dan Buran. Their argument will leave Brook Lynn making a bold move. Meanwhile, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) receives a surprise that will have to do with his career.