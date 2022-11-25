‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Nov. 28 – Dec. 2: Brook Lynn and Chase Relationship in Jeopardy

General Hospital spoilers for Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 reveal a week of interrogations. A lot is happening with Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Amanda Setton) betrayal to Holly Sutton’s (Emma Samms) secrets. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers hint that Brook Lynn and Harrison Chase’s relationship is in trouble

Thanksgiving arrives at the Quartermaine mansion, and the family has much to be thankful for. Brook Lynn’s relationship with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) is going smoothly. However, this week their relationship hits a roadblock.

According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal Chase confronts Brook Lynn about her secret. After being suspended from the police force, Chase has found a new career as a singer. With Brook Lynn’s help, they’re hoping to make him Port Charles’ next star.

However, being a cop is important to Chase, and he thought his law enforcement career was over. Unbeknownst to him, the suspension was lifted, but he knows, thanks to Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna). Chase’s shock continues when he learns Brook Lynn knew about the suspension lift and didn’t tell him.

Chase’s next career move will affect his relationship with Brook Lynn. If things don’t work out for the couple, Chase could find support from his friend Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), whom he meets this week.

Holly Sutton lands on the hot seat

Holly’s return has created a stir in Port Charles. While Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) was thrilled to see his lady love back from the dead, that joy was soon diminished. Holly confessed to working with Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) by framing Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) for Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) shooting.

According to Fame 10, General Hospital spoilers reveal more trouble for Holly when she lands in the hot seat. Will she face more interrogation from Robert? Or will Victor question her dedication to their partnership?

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Willow Tait has another medical emergency

Pregnancy is supposed to be a joyous time, but not for Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen). The mom-to-be is battling leukemia, which has now reached stage 4. Time is of the essence to save Willow and her unborn baby. According to Soap Dirt, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Willow is rushed to the hospital following another medical emergency.

Carly knows who Willow's biological mother is. The problem is: she doesn't know why that's important.

Meanwhile, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) agrees to help Willow search for her biological parents, who might be the ony ones to save her. Drew gets a lead this week, and it’s one step closer to the Willow and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) reveal. While Drew’s search will help Willow, it’ll destroy his relationship with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright).

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Mac Scorpio (John J. York) and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) seek Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) assistance with a case. Could it have something to do with Esme Prince’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) whereabouts? Or could it be something about the hook killer? Or maybe it’ll involve her ex Ryan Chamberlain (Lindstrom)?

Austin helps Britt get a second opinion about her Huntington's diagnosis. What will she do with the information?

Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) is devastated when she learns of her daughter Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) Huntington’s Disease diagnosis. But she must remain strong and preserve. This week Liesl strikes a deal with Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) about Peter August’s (Wes Ramsey) diamond necklace.

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) issues a warning his henchman Dex Heller (Eva Hofer). Odds are it’s an order for Dex to stay away from his sister Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) which is easier said than done.

Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) bonds with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) after she comes to him seeking advice. Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) talked about their future, including having a family. Little does Curtis know he may already have a daughter.