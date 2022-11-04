‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Nov. 7-11: Port Charles Rocked by Secrets

General Hospital spoilers for Nov. 7 through 11 reveal a big week filled with secrets. A lot is happening, from Elizabeth Webber’s (Rebecca Herbst) confession to Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) discovery. Here’s a sneak peek for the coming week.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Elizabeth Webber confesses to Hamilton Finn

Elizabeth Webber’s (Rebecca Herbst) search for answers about Reiko Finn (Mele Ihara) leads her back home. Elizabeth has a tense reunion with her estranged parents, Jeff and Carolyn Webber (William Moses and Denise Crosby). After unleashing her anger toward her parents for their absence, Elizabeth gets to the heart of the matter, Reiko.

Jeff confesses to an affair with Reiko and that Elizabeth pushed her down the stairs. Now that Elizabeth knows the truth, she knows what to do. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Elizabeth confesses to Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton).

Finn will be shocked by the news, and it’ll cause problems in his already strained relationship with Elizabeth. Could her confession be the couple’s final breaking point?

Michael Corinthos learns shocking news

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is so focused on his revenge plan against Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) that he’s oblivious to his pregnant girlfriend Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) health issues. Willow’s been keeping her leukemia diagnosis a secret; however, she won’t be for much longer. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Willow finally tells Michael about her cancer.

Michael will be stunned by the news as he worries about his girlfriend and their unborn baby. Meanwhile, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) will feel guilty for believing Willow was having an affair with TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow). Nina’s apologies will fall on deaf ears; however, everyone will have to play nice when they realize they need her help.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers hint Trina Robinson makes a shocking discovery

The hook killer terrorizes Port Charles and sets out for their next target. The killer’s identity is unknown, but the police feel the person is targeting Trina since the victims were connected to her. Trina is already on edge, and her fears will increase.

According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers hint that Trina learns shocking information. Could that information have to do with her beau Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse)? Maybe Trina discovers Rory is the killer and she’s his next victim.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) will receive a blast from the past when he sees his ex Heather Webber (Alley Mills). While Heather might be happy to see Scott, he won’t share the same sentiments.

Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) receives an update from Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) about Peter August’s (Wes Ramsey) necklace. Meanwhile, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) decides about his future in Port Charles.

Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is still locked up in Wyndemere. But Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) can’t keep his pregnant mistress captive for long. Esme will resort to a creative way to escape captivity. Could that plan include faking pregnancy complications?

Speaking of the Cassadines, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) receives another surprise visitor. Could that person be his dear old dad Nikolas? If so, Spencer may not be thrilled to see him.

Meanwhile, Victor Cassadien (Charles Shaugnessy) moves forward with the next step in his scheme. AnnaDevaned (Finola Hughes), a victim of Victor’s manipulations, has much to be thankful for this coming week.