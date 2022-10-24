‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Oct. 24-28: Victor Celebrates a Victory in His Devious Plot

General Hospital spoilers for Oct. 24 through 28 reveal a week of planning. A lot is happening from Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) next move to Carly Corinthos’ (Laura Wright) plans for the future. Here’s what to expect this week.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers suggest Victor Cassadine celebrates a victory

Victor is on cloud nine after causing so much destruction in Port Charles. Last week, he sent his son Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) away, then framed Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) for Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) disappearance. While Anna’s friends rally around her to prove her innocence, Victor is basking in scoring a win against his foes.

However, his days of scheming aren’t over. According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers say Victor reveals the next move in his plot. Could it have something to do with Valentin or Anna? Or will he turn his focus to Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma)?

Elizabeth Webber embarks on a trip to seek answers

This week Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) decides she needs a break from Port Charles. She and her friend Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) go on a journey. However, their trip won’t be relaxing.

Elizabeth seeks answers about Reiko Finn’s (Mele Ihara) connection to her parents. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Terry causes a distraction as Elizabeth’s search begins. Meanwhile, back in Port Charles, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) learns something interesting from Elizabeth from her son Cameron Webber (William Lipton).

‘General Hospital’ spoilers say Cody Bell and Britt Westbourne make a discovery

Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) has become Cody Bell’s (Josh Kelly) new friend as he settles into Port Charles. Their bond grows closer this week when the two make a shocking discovery. Could it have something to do with Cody’s paternity? Or is it something to do with Britt’s late brother Peter August (Wes Ramsey)?

Whatever the discovery is, the pair needs help. According to Fame 10, General Hospital spoilers say that Cody seeks assistance from his friend Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna). Dante and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) will have a tough time keeping Cody’s secret when they run into Mac and Felicia Scorpio (John J. York and Kristina Wagner).

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) is having difficulty adjusting to prison life. Yet, this week, he’ll get a surprise visitor who may cheer up the young man. Meanwhile, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is distracted during her getaway with Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse). Chances are Trina will be thinking of Spencer and not her gorgeous cop boyfriend.

A pregnant Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is risking her health by putting off treatment. As Willow nears the end of her first trimester, she’s ready to begin treatment. Yet, her latest check-up may deliver upsetting news.

Carly is at peace with her time in Jacksonville, West Coast… but she still has something important to do before leaving.#GH is emotional, new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @lldubs pic.twitter.com/dIQY4HdlDi — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Carly is basking in the afterglow of her and Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) beach trip in Jacksonville. The trip puts a smile on Carly’s face after her string of hardships. As the two prepare to head back to Port Charles, Carly makes a decision about her future. Something tells us it might have to do with her blossoming romance with Mr. Cain.

