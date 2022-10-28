‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Oct. 31-Nov. 4: Robert and Holly’s Reunion Hindered by Secrets

General Hospital spoilers for Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 reveal Port Charles citizens are keeping secrets. From Holly Sutton’s (Emma Samms) feeling torn to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) unraveling her past, a lot is happening. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

General Hospital star Tristan Rogers I Greg Doherty/Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers suggest trouble for Robert Scorpio and Holly Sutton

Last week, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) was shocked his lady love Holly returned to Port Charles alive. Robert is thrilled to have Holly back, and the two have a lot of catching up to do. Yet, their romantic reunion may be over before it begins. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal Holly is conflicted.

Holly’s return raises suspicions, and many believe she’s not being truthful. Could Holly’s conflict have something to do with Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy)? Or is there another secret she’s keeping from Robert?

Felicia can see right through Holly's veneer, West Coast. What is she refusing to admit about the last two years?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @EmmaSamms1 pic.twitter.com/IRr5sSkgRw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Fans Want Robert and Holly to Reunite

Elizabeth Webber’s world is rocked

Elizabeth’s search for answers about Reiko Finn’s (Mele Ihara) connection to her family continues. With Terry Randolph’s (Cassandra James) help, they embark on a trip to uncover clues. Elizabeth’s search might pay off but in an unexpected way.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers reveal Elizabeth’s world will be rocked. Perhaps she finally comes face-to-face with her absentee parents. Or maybe she finds clues about Reiko’s death.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) treats a new mystery patient in Port Charles. Could it be Alley Mills’ new character or maybe Elizabeth’s mom or dad?

‘General Hospital’ spoilers suggest Britt Westbourne is faced with concerns

When Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) life was returning to normal, her past returned to haunt her. Last week, Britt and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) opened Peter August’s (Wes Ramsey) safety deposit box. Among the belongings was a diamond necklace, which has Britt on a quest for answers.

However, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) expresses worry for her daughter. Is Obrecht’s concern because of Peter? Or is she worried about Britt’s distrustful friend Cody? Either way, Britt’s suspicions will increase after her conversation with Obrecht.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) returns from his trip to Jacksonville and reconnects with Cameron Webber (William Lipton). Later Drew visits Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) seeking advice. Could that advice have something to do with his girlfriend, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright)? If so, Alexis will have a lot to say.

WATCH: Drew and Carly are both ready for their fresh start. #GH pic.twitter.com/XLxSGshDlv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 25, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Fans Celebrate Carly and Michael’s Downfall

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) meets with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), and chances are it’s about Deception’s future following Lucy Coe’s (Lynn Herring) disappearance. According to Fame 10, General Hospital spoilers suggest Maxie comes up with a theory. Perhaps it’s a way to save Deception, or maybe she has a clue about Lucy’s location.

Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) and Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner) wedding plans hit a snag. Meanwhile, Portia continues to feel the heat from Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) about Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) paternity. But Jordan takes a break from interrogating Portia to help Alexis’ plan to trap the hook killer.