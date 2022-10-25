‘General Hospital’ Star Johnny Wactor Has ‘No Bad Blood’ About Firing

General Hospital has undergone many casting changes this year, including Johnny Wactor’s exit. After two years of playing Brando Corbin, Wactor made his final appearance in Sept. 2022. His departure shocked many fans, and also the actor himself.

General Hospital star Johnny Wactor I Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Johnny Wactor’s character Brando Corbin was killed on ‘General Hospital’

Wactor made his General Hospital debut as Brando in Jan. 2020. Brando is the son of Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) and a distant cousin of Mike Corbin (Max Gail) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Brando makes himself home in Port Charles and soon finds love with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson).

Like many couples, Brando and Sasha’s relationship is filled with heartache. In December 2021, they took their newborn son Liam off life support after he was pronounced brain dead during birth. Three months later, the couple marries, but Sasha’s grief over Liam causes drug addiction. After Sasha’s public meltdowns, Brando vows to stay by his wife’s side and help her.

WATCH: Sasha remembers the good times as Brando fights for his life. #GH pic.twitter.com/RCxdKpjVFe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 21, 2022

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Will Brando Die? 3 Reasons Why He Won’t Survive

Unfortunately, Brando and Sasha’s love story is cut tragically short. After the notorious hook killer stabs Brando, he’s rushed to the hospital. It appears he’ll make a full recovery; however, he later dies of poisoning.

Johnny Wactor didn’t get ’emotional’ until his final day

While many actors would be upset at learning their contract wasn’t renewed, Wactor didn’t have time to reflect on the news. The General Hospital star was flying to New York to film a movie when he learned he was fired. After wrapping up his film, Wactor then flew back to Los Angeles to tape his final six episodes as Brando.

Wactor’s busy schedule didn’t give him much time to think about his soap opera departure. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actor opened up about his frame of mind during that time. “I didn’t really have time to process it. These are just the circumstances in my life and the circumstances in the story. Because I was filming so many pages, I didn’t really have time to kind of think or be emotional or reflect on anything.”

But after filming his final episode, the realization of his departure hit Wactor during his goodbye speech. “I was a little emotional. It was strange you know? Saying goodbye to people and it happening so fast. I’d been there for almost three years.”

Will the actor return to ‘General Hospital’?

Brandohas become the first casualty of the hook killer. His death has rocked Port Charles, and leads many questions to be answered. Why did the killer attack Brando? And what’s to become of Sasha and Gladys following his death?

Brando's battle with the attacker ends in bloodshed. Who will survive their altercation behind Charlie's?

An intense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @WactorTractor pic.twitter.com/fCQS049QGN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 14, 2022

The answers will unravel in the coming months when the story unfolds. Although Brando died, General Hospital fans know soap opera characters return from the dead. If the show ever decides to bring back Brando, Wactor is up for reprising the role.

“I’ve got no bad blood and I wish everyone at GH the best, and Frank and all the procuders were like, ‘You never know! You might come back.’ That’s soaps, you know? I could die and be back in a few months.”

Time will tell if Brando returns to Port Charles.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Sasha’s Secret Is out, Will She Lose Everything?