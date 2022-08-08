‘General Hospital’ Star Lynn Herring Almost Got This ‘The Young and the Restless’ Role

Lynn Herring is best known to soap fans for her role as Lucy Coe on General Hospital. For 35 years, Herring has played the adored vixen/heroine. But if fate had worked out differently, she might have been on another soap opera.

Lynn Herring auditioned for Jill Foster Abbott on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Herring’s role as Lucy on General Hospital made her a star. She and her character are icons in the soap opera world. It’s hard to imagine Herring in any other role. However, if luck had been on her side, Herring might have portrayed another legendary soap character.

In the 1980s, Herring was in the early stages of her acting career when she auditioned for Jill Foster Abbott on The Young and the Restless. Brenda Dickson, who portrayed Jill, was leaving, and the producers were looking for a recast. In an interview with We Love Soaps, Herring, a lifelong fan of the CBS soap opera, recalled the exciting opportunity.

“I watched The Young and the Restless when Brenda Dickson played Jill. When that character first started, my aunt and uncle watched, and they would set TV trays up for us kids. I have two sisters, and we would watch. I remember that character being talked about, and then I moved from New York to LA after college and tested for that character because Brenda wanted to quit. My whole family was jumping up and down, and then she decided to come back, and I went, ‘Oh, darn.'”

Dickson portrayed Jill from 1973 to 1980, then returned in 1983 before departing for good in 1987. Jess Walton took over in 1987 and continues to play the iconic Jill.

Lynn Herring joined ‘General Hospital’ in 1986

While she missed out on The Young and the Restless, Herring would soon get her breakout role. In April 1986, she debuted as Lucy on General Hospital. When the writers first introduced Lucy, she was a shy librarian. However, throughout the show, Lucy transforms into a vixen.

Longtime viewers have watched Lucy go from a librarian to a successful businesswoman with Deception Cosmetics. Lucy’s love life is often a focus of the show. Her past suitors include Tony Jones (Brad Maule), Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon), Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom). While Lucy’s been through lots of drama, she’s also had humorous moments. During the annual Nurses’ Ball, she always makes a stir when she accidentally ends up in her underwear onstage.

What’s next for Lucy Coe on ‘General Hospital’?

Herring has portrayed Lucy on and off for the past 36 years on General Hospital and the spinoff Port Charles. In 2012, after an eight-year absence, Herring returned to the show. Lucy is entertaining old and new legions of fans with her performances.

Lucy is worried for Deception's image in the wake of Sasha's arrest. Can she protect her friend and her company at the same time?

Currently, the Deception owner has a tough time on her hands following cover model Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson) arrest. Aside from work, Lucy might face more trouble in her personal life. According to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal that Lucy’s beau Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight), delivers upsetting news to her.

While Lucy’s facing drama professionally and personally, fans know she can persevere through anything.

